lobal IoT Medical Devices Market was valued US$ 20.59 Bn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 68.43 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 14.28%.

IoT medical devices market is segmented into the product, type, connectivity technology, end user, and region. Based on the type, IoT medical devices market is segregated by a stationary medical device, implantable medical device, and wearable medical devices. A wearable medical device is estimated to hold the largest share of a market in forecast period due to rising health awareness, and rising need for home health care. On basis of connectivity technology, IoT medical devices market is divided by Wifi and Bluetooth. Bluetooth will boost the market during the forecast period due to rising developments in Bluetooth enabled medical devices, low power consumption, and low cost. In terms of an end user, IoT medical devices market is classified into long-term care centers & home care centers, hospitals & clinics, and others. Long-term care center, and home care center segments are estimated to boost the market in forecast period due to the high cost to stay at hospitals.

Request for Report Sample: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/10538

The major factors for rising market of IoT medical devices are increasing government initiative in promoting digital health, increasing focus towards patient safety, rising usage of smartphones and changing lifestyles, penetration of high-speed networks, and growing need for prolonged home health care of patient due to increasing genetic diseases.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period due to rising government initiatives for eHealth, increasing awareness among patient regarding self-healthcare management, and growing demand for high-quality healthcare services. Followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key playerâ€™s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in IoT medical devices market are GE Healthcare, Philips, Medtronic, Honeywell Life Care Solutions, BIOTRONIK, Boston Scientific, Johnson & Johnson, Siemens, Omron, BioTelemetry, AliveCor, iHealth Lab, AgaMatrix, Abbott Laboratories, STANLEY Healthcare, Welch Allyn, Biotronik, and Stanley Healthcare.

The Scope of Report Global IoT Medical Devices Market:

Global IoT Medical Devices Market, by Product:

Request for Report Discount: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/10538

Blood pressure monitor

Glucometer

Cardiac monitor

Pulse oximeter

Influsion pump

Global IoT Medical Devices Market by Type:

Wearable

Implantable device

Stationary medical device

Global IoT Medical Devices Market, by Connectivity Technology:

Wifi

Bluetooth

Global IoT Medical Devices Market, by End User:

Long-term care centers & home care centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Others

Global IoT Medical Devices Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Key Players, Global IoT Medical Devices Market :

GE Healthcare

Philips

Medtronic

Honeywell Life Care Solutions

BIOTRONIK

Boston Scientific

Johnson & Johnson

Siemens

Omron

BioTelemetry

AliveCor

iHealth Lab

AgaMatrix

Abbott Laboratories

STANLEY Healthcare

Welch Allyn

Biotronik

More Info of Impact [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/covid-19-analysis/10538