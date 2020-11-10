Global Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Market was valued US$ 41.3 Bn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 59.89 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 4.76%.

Application-to-person (A2P) SMS and API market is segmented into technology type, end-user, application, and region. Based on the technology market is divided into cloud API and traditional API. End users are classified are Bulk SMS Providers, Marketers or resellers, Telecom operators, SMS aggregators. An application is the market is segmented into pushed content services, customer relationship management services, promotional campaigns, Interactive services, others. Region wise into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. An increasing number of mobile phones, increasing mobile marketing by application developers and marketers of A2P SMS services in mobile health, banking, and payments sectors. Rising the usage of internet will boost market of cloud API in the forecast period and at same time security treat such as phishing, spam SMS, and bulk SMS will hamper the market of application-to-person (A2P) SMS and API.

Based on technology, Cloud API dominate the market in forecast period due to rising demand for the advanced mode for A2P SMS, cost-effectiveness, flexible, reliable, and reduced size of data centers using automated processes.

On the basis of an end user, bulk SMS providers is the largest contributor to the A2P SMS and API market. The increasing popularity of bulk A2P SMSs as an effective and cheaper mode for undertaking business communications has assisted the segment to remain at the forefront of the market in the next few years as well.

North America holds the highest share of a market in forecast period followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In North America rising penetration internet, online transactions, the increasing number of smartphones will boost the market.

Key playerâ€™s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in application-to-person (A2P) SMS and API market are Syniverse Technologies, LLC, OpenMarket, Inc., Nexmo Inc., Twilio Inc., Ogangi Corporation, CLX Communications, Beepsend AB, Tyntec Ltd, AMD Telecom SA, Silverstreet BV, Mblox Inc., OpenMarket, and FortyTwo Telecom AB.

The Scope of Report Global Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Market:

Global Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Market, by Technology Type:

Cloud API

Traditional API

Global Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Market, by End User:

Bulk SMS Providers

Marketers or resellers

Telecom operators

SMS aggregators

Global Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Market, by Application:

Pushed content services

Customer relationship management services

Promotional campaigns

Interactive services

Others



Global Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Key Players, Global Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS and API Market

Syniverse Technologies

LLC

OpenMarket

Inc.

Nexmo Inc.

Twilio Inc.

Ogangi Corporation

CLX Communications

Beepsend AB

Tyntec Ltd

AMD Telecom SA

Silverstreet BV

Mblox Inc.

OpenMarket

FortyTwo Telecom AB.

