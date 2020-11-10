Global Smart Water Purifier Market was valued US$3.25 Bn in 2017 and expected to reach US$11.45 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 17.5 % during forecast period.

Smart water purifier market is segmented into technology, end-user, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of technology, a market is divided into gravity purifier, UV purifier, RO purifier. Based on end-user, a market is segmented into commercial, and residential. For distribution channel, a market is classified into retail stores, direct sales, online. Geographically market is spread into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Rapid industrial development causing water pollution and increase in awareness between people are other factors that support market development. A rise in disposable income of people coupled with the increase in the incidence of waterborne diseases drives Africa. Developing nations are anticipated to provide profitable opportunities to market players owing to the large population and heavy industrial development causing large-scale water pollution. Growth in the market for packaged drinking water is the main factor that restrains the Africa water purifier market. Lack of awareness for health and sanitation in rural areas represent low market saturation and pose challenges to the growth of water purifier market.

North America involves developed economies, such as US and Canada. In this region, organizations are rapidly adopting and willing to invest in developing technologies. Associations in North America are dealing with effective implementation of smart water purifier.

Key players operated in smart water purifier market are Hanni Hin, Ou Pute, Net Levin Spring, Binxikalin, Dalton, Media, Absolutely Water, African Water Purification, Aquamat SA (Pty) Ltd., Garden Route Water Consultants, Glacier, H2O International SA (Pty) Ltd., It’s Only Natural, Pure SA, Pure-Pro Water Corporation, and Puritech, Alticor (Amway), Eureka Forbes, Hindustan Unilever, LG Electronics, Panasonic, Koninklijke Philips, Whirlpool.

