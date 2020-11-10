Global Diesel Particulate Filter Market was valued US$ 9.1Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 16.74Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about 7.62% during a forecast.
Global Diesel Particulate Filter Market is segmented into by product type, by service type, by material type, by application, by sales channel, and by region. Based on Development Type, Diesel Particulate Filter Market is classified into Regenerating type filters & Disposable type filters. In Material type are divided into Cordierite wall flow filters, Silicon carbide wall flow filters, Ceramic fiber filters & others. By application, type are into the section of Light vehicles & Heavy vehicles. By sales channel are break down into Original equipment manufacturer (OEM) & Aftersales market. Geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Global Industry Analysis and forecast 2018-2026.
Driving factors for the diesel particulate filter market are increasing in use of gasoline-based vehicles in order to minimize environmental pollution, rise in electric vehicles over conventional fuel-based vehicles, available with effective technology to provide reduced diesel particulate emissions and after the introduction of the emissions standard and rising technology is providing alternatives to the other fuel-based vehicles like electric vehicles may challenge the manufacturers and can boost the market opportunity in diesel particulate filter market.
Hybrid propulsion light-duty vehicles in developed countries and rising demand for used vehicles can hamper the growth of diesel particulate filter market.
In terms of product, Disposable type filter segment shares the highest market during the forecast period. Disposable type filters have become the most effective technology for the control of Diesel particulate emissionsâ€”including particle mass and numbersâ€”with high efficiencies, easy to replace with new units once filled with soot, Particulate filters of this kind are used in some occupational health environments and maintenance intensive filter systems are clearly not acceptable in highway vehicle applications.
In terms of material, Silicon carbide wall flow filters segment shares the fastest growing market during the forecast period. The Silicon Carbide DPF substrate has a uniform pore structure due to better control over the raw materials and its manufacturing process compared to cordierite, silicon carbide mostly used in passenger cars and LCV. As the production of these vehicles is significantly higher than heavy-duty vehicles and Silicon Carbide can be attributed to the increasing stringency of emission regulations in developing countries such as India and China.
Among region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market growth in the region can grow to the upcoming emission regulations in India and China that are likely to be implemented by 2020. Emerging economics, rising disposal income, increasing vehicle production and holding a major share of the world market in vehicle manufacturing from China, India, South Korea and Japan will expect more demand in the diesel particulate filter market.
Delphi, Tenneco Inc.,Faurecia, Ceramex, TUNAP, Wynnâ€™s, BASF, Archbold Radiator, FSX Equipment, Freudenberg Filtration, Johnson Matthey, Bosal International, Sinocat Environmental Technology Co. Ltd., Eminox, MANN HUMMEL, NGK INSULATORS, Eberspaecher, JLM
The scope of the Report Global Diesel Particulate Filter Market:
Global Diesel Particulate Filter Market: By Product Type
Regenerating type filters
Disposable type filters
Global Diesel Particulate Filter Market: By Material type
Cordierite wall flow filters
Silicon carbide wall flow filters
Ceramic fiber filters
Others
Global Diesel Particulate Filter Market: By Application type
Light vehicles
Heavy vehicles
Global Diesel Particulate Filter Market: By Sales Channel
Original equipment manufacturer (OEM)
Aftersales market
Global Diesel Particulate Filter Market: By region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Latin America
