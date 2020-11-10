Global Building Information Modeling Market was valued US$ 3.19 Bn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 14.74 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 21.08%.
Building information modeling market is segmented into solution, deployment, lifecycle, application, end user, and region. Based on deployment, building information modeling market is classified into on-premise and cloud. Cloud is estimated to hold the largest share of a market in forecast period due to easy access and cost-effectiveness.
Rising need for optimized project performance and productivity, increasing demand for enhanced communication and coordination for assets in the lifecycle management process, government mandating usage of building information modeling in various countries will boost the market of building information modeling in the forecast period and at same time high cost & long time training will hamper the market.
North America is holding the largest share of market building information modeling in forecast period followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Key playerâ€™s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in building information modeling market are Autodesk Inc., Hexagon AB, Aveva Group Plc, Dassault Systemes, Nemetschek SE, Bentely Systems, Trimbles Inc., Asite Limited, RIB Software SE, Pentagaon Solutions Ltd, AECOM, Topcom Positioning Systems Inc., Cleardge3D Inc., Robert McNeel & Associates, Cadsoft, Computers and Structure, Synchro Software, and Archidata Inc.
Scope of Global Building Information Modeling Market:
Global Building Information Modeling Market, by Solution:
Software
Services
Global Building Information Modeling Market, by Deployment:
On-premise
Cloud
Global Building Information Modeling Market, by Project Lifecycle:
Pre-construction
Construction
Operation
Global Building Information Modeling Market, by Application:
Commercial
Residential
Infrastructure
Industrial
Global Building Information Modeling Market, by End User:
Contractor
Engineers & developers
Architects
Global Building Information Modeling Market, by Region:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Key Players in Global Building Information Modeling Market:
Autodesk Inc.
Aveva Group Plc
Dassault Systemes
Nemetschek SE
Bentely Systems
Trimbles Inc.
Asite Limited
Cleardge3D
Topcon Positioning Systems Inc.
Pentagaon Solutions Ltd
AECOM
Robert McNeel & Associates
Cadsoft
Computers and Structure
Synchro Software
Archidata Inc.
