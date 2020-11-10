The report on â€œMicrocontrollers (MCU) is segmented by Product, by Application and by region. Based on Product Microcontrollers (MCU) market is divided into 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit. Based on Application Microcontrollers (MCU) market is bifurcated into Automotive, Computer, Industrial, Consumer Goods, and Communication. Regionally into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Driving factor boost market by increasing popularity of touch screen technology, automotive industry Growth, decreasing microcontroller prices, and growing demand for medical electronics. However increasing penetration of smart grid systems creates a major opportunity for market. Nowadays technology is chiefly used in smart cards for ensuring better safety to electronic banking transactions and government IDs such as security applications, mass-transit fares, medical records, and passports.

Automotive Application segment is dominating the Microcontrollers (MCU) market. According to 2012, automotive industry accounted to dominant revenue share of around 31% in the market. During the forecasting period automation is core of the technology used for designing hybrid and electric cars that is usually used in microcontrollers. Considerable demand for hybrid and electric cars has increase due to products switching to environment friendly.

32-bit MCU segment is dominating the Microcontrollers (MCU) market. These 32-bit microcontrollers hold much more processing power than their predecessors 8-bit and 16-bit controllers. Also 8-bit and 32-bit MCUs differ from costs, ease of use, CPU performance, efficiency in hardware near functions and static power consumption. A typical 8-bit microcontroller execute configurations between 10 and 30 MIPS, 16-bit microcontrollers can execute between 20 and 40 MIPS and 32-bit microcontrollers often can run between 80 to 100 MIPS. All different bits monitor power and speed and show a significant improvement with upgrading technology.

Asia Pacific holds major share of Microcontrollers (MCU). Asia Pacific is expected to grow at high CAGR for MCU market during the forecast period. Around 40% of market share is contributed by Asia Pacific region and further followed by North America and Europe. The North America market, gaining popularity in terms of value and volume and shows the balanced growth. The European MCU market is grow at steady pace as most of the vehicles are equipped with high-end electronics and safety features.

Renesas Electronics Corporation, NXP Semiconductor, Microchip Technology, STMicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies, Texas Instruments, ATMEL, Fujitsu, Samsung, Renesas Electronics, Freescale Semiconductor

