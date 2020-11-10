Meat Substitutes Market Analysis 2019 – 2026

A recent market study published by Future Market Insights on the Meat Substitutes Market offers global industry analysis for 2013 – 2018 & opportunity assessment for 2019 – 2026. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters of the Meat Substitutes Market, growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Meat Substitutes Market: Segmentation

The global Meat Substitutes Market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers.

Source

Soy-based Plant Based Meat Substitutes

Wheat-based Plant Based Meat Substitutes

Mycoprotien-based Plant Based Meat Substitutes

Other sources of Plant Based Meat Substitutes

Category

Refrigerated

Frozen

Product

Tofu

Tempeh

Seitan

RTC/RTE

Natto

Others

Distribution Channel

Direct

Indirect Modern Groceries Discount Stores Convenience Stores Food & Drink Specialty Stores Traditional Groceries Online Retail



Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The executive summary of the Meat Substitutes Market includes the country analysis, proprietary wheel of fortune, demand-side and supply-side trends, opportunity assessment, and recommendations on the global Meat Substitutes Market.

Chapter 02 – Market Introduction

Readers can find the detailed segmentation and definition of the Meat Substitutes Market in this chapter, which will help them understand basic information about the Meat Substitutes Market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which helps readers understand the scope of the Meat Substitutes Market report.

Chapter 03 – Global Plant Based Meat Substitutes: Overview

Readers can find the detailed segmentation and definition of the Meat Substitutes Market in this chapter. The associated industry assessment of the Meat Substitutes Market is also carried out such as market trends, market dynamics, and supply and value chain. Consumers’ perception on Plant Based Meat Substitutes are explained in consumer survey analysis and social media sentiment analysis in this chapter.

Chapter 04 – Global Meat Substitutes Market Analysis and Forecast 2012 – 2026

This chapter explains how the Meat Substitutes Market is projected to grow across the globe in various segments. The report includes meat alternatives market company profiles and the revenue generated from the companies across North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and MEA. By source, the global meat alternatives market is segmented as soy-based meat alternatives, wheat-based meat alternatives, mycoprotein-based meat alternatives, and other sources of meat alternatives. By product type the market is segmented as tofu, tempeh, seitan, RTC/RTE, natto, and others. Furthermore, by category, the global meat alternatives market is segmented into frozen and refrigerated. By distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct and indirect.

Chapter 05 – North America Meat Substitutes Market Analysis 2013 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2026

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the market in the North America region, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth prospects based on end users and countries in the North America region.

Chapter 06 – Latin America Meat Substitutes Market Analysis 2013 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2026

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and regional trends, which are impacting the growth of the Meat Substitutes Market in the Latin America region. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the Meat Substitutes Market in leading LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and the Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 07 -Europe Meat Substitutes Market 2013 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2026

Important growth prospects of the Meat Substitutes Market based on its end users in several countries such as EU5, Nordic, Russia, Poland, and the Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 08 – Asia Pacific Meat Substitutes Market 2013 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2026

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the Meat Substitutes Market in the Asia Pacific region, along with a country-wise assessment that includes China, India, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, and the Rest of APAC. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth prospects based on end users and countries in the Asia Pacific region.

Chapter 9 – Middle East and Africa Meat Substitutes Market 2013 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2026

This chapter provides information about how the Meat Substitutes Market is anticipated to grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC Countries, South Africa, North Africa, and the Rest of MEA, during the forecast period 2019 – 2026.

Chapter 10 – Competitive Assessment

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the Meat Substitutes Market along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio. Readers can also find a comprehensive list of all leading stakeholders in the Plant Based Meat Substitutes, along with detailed information about each company, which includes the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Turtle Island Foods, Inc., Nutrisoy Pty Ltd, Pinnacle Foods, Inc., Amy’s Kitchen Inc., Atlantic Natural Foods, LLC, Impossible Foods Inc., The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Beyond Meat Inc., Pacific Foods of Oregon, Inc., Monde Nissin Corporation, Kellogg Company, Fry Group Foods (Pty) Ltd., Nasoya Foods, Inc., Hügli Holding AG, Sweet Earth, Inc., VBites Food ltd., The Kraft Heinz Company, Schouten Europe B.V., Lightlife Foods Inc., and Taifun-Tofu GmbH., and many others.

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the Plant Based Meat Substitutes report.

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, as well as important qualitative and quantitative information, about the Meat Substitutes Market.

