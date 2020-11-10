Global “High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Market” 2020 Global Industry Research Report is deep analysis by historical and current status of the market/industries for Global High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) industry. Also, research report categorizes the global High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) market by Segment by Player, Type, Application, Marketing Channel, and Region. High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Market report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Market Research Report provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) market.

The research covers the current High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Nemak

GF Automotive

Ahresty

Ryobi

Endurance Technologies

Dynacast

Handtmann

Guangdong Hongtu

KPSNC

Chongqing Yujiang

Alteams

Ashok Minda

FAIST

Aurrenak

EnginSoft

Short Description about High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Market:

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. This report focuses on High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Market Trend, volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Market Size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

The global High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2020 and 2026. In 2020, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

The High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) market is expected to grow at a Highest CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2026.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Aluminum

Magnesium

Zinc

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Engine Parts

Body Assemblies

Transmission Parts

Others

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) in these regions, from 2020 to 2026, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

This High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions

Which Manufacturing Technology is used for High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC)? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Market? What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was Global Market Status of High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Market?

What Is Current Market Status of High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?

What Is High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact On High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Industry?

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Aluminum

1.4.3 Magnesium

1.4.4 Zinc

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Engine Parts

1.5.3 Body Assemblies

1.5.4 Transmission Parts

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Industry

1.6.1.1 High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Sales 2015-2026

2.2 High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) by Country

6.1.1 North America High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) by Country

7.1.1 Europe High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) by Country

9.1.1 Latin America High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 UAE

10.2 Middle East and Africa High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Nemak

11.1.1 Nemak Corporation Information

11.1.2 Nemak Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Nemak Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Nemak High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Products Offered

11.1.5 Nemak Recent Development

11.2 GF Automotive

11.2.1 GF Automotive Corporation Information

11.2.2 GF Automotive Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 GF Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 GF Automotive High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Products Offered

11.2.5 GF Automotive Recent Development

11.3 Ahresty

11.3.1 Ahresty Corporation Information

11.3.2 Ahresty Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Ahresty Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Ahresty High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Products Offered

11.3.5 Ahresty Recent Development

11.4 Ryobi

11.4.1 Ryobi Corporation Information

11.4.2 Ryobi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Ryobi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Ryobi High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Products Offered

11.4.5 Ryobi Recent Development

11.5 Endurance Technologies

11.5.1 Endurance Technologies Corporation Information

11.5.2 Endurance Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Endurance Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Endurance Technologies High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Products Offered

11.5.5 Endurance Technologies Recent Development

11.6 Dynacast

11.6.1 Dynacast Corporation Information

11.6.2 Dynacast Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Dynacast Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Dynacast High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Products Offered

11.6.5 Dynacast Recent Development

11.7 Handtmann

11.7.1 Handtmann Corporation Information

11.7.2 Handtmann Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Handtmann Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Handtmann High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Products Offered

11.7.5 Handtmann Recent Development

11.8 Guangdong Hongtu

11.8.1 Guangdong Hongtu Corporation Information

11.8.2 Guangdong Hongtu Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Guangdong Hongtu Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Guangdong Hongtu High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Products Offered

11.8.5 Guangdong Hongtu Recent Development

11.9 KPSNC

11.9.1 KPSNC Corporation Information

11.9.2 KPSNC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 KPSNC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 KPSNC High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Products Offered

11.9.5 KPSNC Recent Development

11.10 Chongqing Yujiang

11.10.1 Chongqing Yujiang Corporation Information

11.10.2 Chongqing Yujiang Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Chongqing Yujiang Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Chongqing Yujiang High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Products Offered

11.10.5 Chongqing Yujiang Recent Development

11.12 Ashok Minda

11.12.1 Ashok Minda Corporation Information

11.12.2 Ashok Minda Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 Ashok Minda Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Ashok Minda Products Offered

11.12.5 Ashok Minda Recent Development

11.13 FAIST

11.13.1 FAIST Corporation Information

11.13.2 FAIST Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.13.3 FAIST Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 FAIST Products Offered

11.13.5 FAIST Recent Development

11.14 Aurrenak

11.14.1 Aurrenak Corporation Information

11.14.2 Aurrenak Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.14.3 Aurrenak Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Aurrenak Products Offered

11.14.5 Aurrenak Recent Development

11.15 EnginSoft

11.15.1 EnginSoft Corporation Information

11.15.2 EnginSoft Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.15.3 EnginSoft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 EnginSoft Products Offered

11.15.5 EnginSoft Recent Development

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 High-Pressure Die Casting(HPDC) Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

