The increasing omnichannel retailing is providing an advantage to the overall authentication and brand protection market. It offers various benefits such as efficient product allocation, increased inventory management, as well as real-time inventory visibility. The growing urbanization is boosting the potential for the reach of several brands and companies permitting the individuals to have enhanced access to the authentic brands is the factor for the growth in the demand for the authentication and brand protection market in the forecast period.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: AlpVision SA, Applied DNA Sciences, Inc., Arjowiggins, Authentic Vision, Avery Dennison Corporation, De La Rue plc, Centro Grafico dg S.p.A., Giesecke Devrient, The 3M Company, The Eastman Kodak Company

What is the Dynamics of Authentication and Brand Protection Market?

The rising development of information and communication technology, as well as the growing requirement of exchange of information and data to deal with more complex data security threats, are the major drivers for the growth of the authentication and brand protection market. The mounting scope for counterfeit and product forging is creating opportunities for the authentication and brand protection market in the coming years.

What is the SCOPE of Authentication and Brand Protection Market?

The ?Global Authentication and Brand Protection Market Analysis to 2027? is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of authentication and brand protection market with detailed market segmentation by type, technology, application, and geography. The global authentication and brand protection market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading authentication and brand protection market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global authentication and brand protection market is segmented on the type, technology, and application. Based on type, the market is segmented into overt, covert, forensic, and digital. On the basis of technology the market is segmented into security printing and tamper proof labels, security inks and coatings, OVDs and holograms, unique codes, barcodes, RFID, secure memory ICs, authentication ICs, other. Based on battery type the market is segmented into lithium-ion based battery, lead-acid battery, and others. Similarly, the market is bifurcated by application into it and consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, medical, chemical, agriculture, food and beverages, and others.

What is the Regional Framework of Authentication and Brand Protection Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global authentication and brand protection market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The authentication and brand protection market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

