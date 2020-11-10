The global artificial intelligence (AI) in medicine market was valued at $719 million in 2017 and is estimated to reach $18,119 million at a CAGR of 49.6% from 2018 to 2025. AI is an intelligent system that applies various human intelligence-based functions such as reasoning, learning, and problem-solving skills. AI technology uses software and different algorithms in the field of pharmaceuticals to support the decision-making processes for existing drugs and repurposing drugs to treat other conditions, along with accelerating the clinical trials process by finding the right patients from several data sources.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Welltok, Inc., Intel Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Google Inc., IBM Corporation,Microsoft Corporation , General Vision, Inc., Enlitic, Inc., BioXcel Corporation, Berg Health.

Get sample copy of Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013940

Shortage of skilled healthcare professionals and increase in the processing power of AI systems that is projected to help improve the efficiency of drug discovery and management of clinical trials majorly drive the growth of the global artificial intelligence in medicine market. Furthermore, the growth in importance of precision medicine and rise in funding of the R&D activities for the use of AI technology in the field of medicine are expected to fuel the market growth. However, limited acceptance from healthcare professionals and limitations of AI decision-making can impede the market growth. Untapped market opportunities available in developing regions such as India and China help to open new avenues for the growth of the artificial intelligence in medicine market in future.

The global artificial intelligence in medicine market is segmented based on product type, technology, application, and region. Based on product type, the market is segmented into hardware, software, and service. Based on technology, the market is classified into deep learning, querying method, natural language processing, and context aware processing. Based on application, the market is categorized into drug discovery & repurposing, clinical research trial, personalized medicine, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Get Discount for This Report https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00013940

Table Of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN MEDICINE MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

CHAPTER 5: ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN HEALTHCARE MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

CHAPTER 6: ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN MEDICINE MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 7: ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN MEDICINE MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

Enquire about report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00013940

About Premium Market Insights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Sameer Joshi

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

Pune