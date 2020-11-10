Patient telemonitoring system is a wireless system that monitors remote patients outside of the standard clinical settings. It helps the doctors to monitor parameters such as ECG, blood pressure in real time by using sensors. Due to the healthcare facilities provided at home, early detection of any chronic disease reduces number of emergencies during hospitalization and hospital visits. Routine tests and test results to a doctor are done using mobile medical device in real time without any necessity of visiting health care center. This helps chronically ill people to spend more time at home with their families than at hospitals. Hence, counselling of sick people can be done online without waiting for the appointment date.Patient telemonitoring system provides uninterrupted long term monitoring thereby saving time and reducing healthcare cost. Furthermore, rising adoption of smart and connected medical devices is enabling real-time monitoring in the telemonitoring system, aiding in the growth of this market.

However, patient telemarketing system require good broadband connectivity which is difficult to achieve for healthcare centers and hospitals in rural areas. In spite of this, owing to technological developments and growing demand for effortless medication, the impact of this limitation is expected to reduce during the forecast period.Global patient telemonitoring system market can be segmented on the basis of component, mode of delivery, application and region. On the basis of component, the patient telemonitoring system market can be segmented into hardware and software.

On the basis of mode of delivery, the global patient telemonitoring systems market can be segmented into web based and cloud based. On the basis of application, the global patient telemonitoring system market can be segmented into Chronic Obstrutive Pulmonary disease (COPD) monitoring, blood pressure monitoring, glucose monitoring, cardiovascular disease monitoring, and others. On the basis of region, the global patient telemonitoring system market can be segmented into Europe,North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America. Amongst all, Europe is expected to be the most lucrative patient telemonitoring system market owing to favorable government initiatives and increasing demand for research and development in healthcare sector in the region. In Europe, U.K. and Germany are majorly driving the growth.

Major players operating in the global patient telemonitoring system market are Ntouch Technologies Company, Cisco Systems Inc., Honeywell Lifecare Solutions, Medtronic Plc., AMD Global Telemedicine Care Innovations LLC, Abbott Laboratories Inc., General Electric Company, and Koninklijke Philips N.V. among others.