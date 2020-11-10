An excipient is used as an additive in the formation of tablets and capsules. It aids in binding the active ingredients together. The excipient is physically and chemically stable, non-toxic and has pleasant organoleptic properties. Thus it is such that, it does not interfere with the active ingredients of the formulation. It aims at long term stabilization of the product imparting consistency, weight and volume. It also decreases the viscosity and improves solubility of the formation. Sugar based excipient are the mostly used in oral prescription medicines. It is preferably used along with active ingredients that are bitter in taste.

Get Access to sample pages: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/3051

Owing to above benefits, sugar-based excipients have witnessed wide acceptance in pharmaceutical tableting industry.Oral disintegrating tablets (ODT) are being preferred over conventional capsules and tablets owing to better patient compliance. Development in ODT technologies and evaluation of methodologies is directly driving the sugar based excipient market. Apart from this, increasing use of co-processed excipient over direct compression process owing to its simplicity and cost effectiveness is the another factor facilitating the growth of sugar-based excipient market. However, increasing regulatory pre-requisites is leading to delayed FDA approvals. Yet, growing need of high quality excipients is expected to drive the regulatory transition, aiding further growth of sugar-based excipient market during the forecast period.

In spite of this, pricing pressure among major players is anticipated to be the key challenge affecting the sugar-based excipient market.Sugar-based excipient market can be segmented on the basis of product, type, functionality, formulations, and region. By product, the sugar based recipient market can be segmented into sugar alcohols, artificial sweeteners, and actual sugars.

By type, the market can be segmented into direct compression sugars, powders/granules, crystals, and syrups. By functionality, the sugar-based excipient market can be segmented into flavoring agents, fillers & diluents, tonicity agents and other functionalities.By formulations, the market can be segmented into parental formulations, oral formulations, topical formulations and other formulations.

To Get Discount: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/3051

On the basis of region, the sugar-based excipient market can be segmented into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South-America. Amongst all, Europe is expected to be the most lucrative sugar-based excipient market owing to favorable government initiatives and increasing demand in drug development in the region.

The main players operating in sugar-based excipient market is Ashland Inc., Roquette group, DFE pharma, BASF SE, Cargill Inc., MEGGLE AG, Lubrizol Corporation, Archer Daniels Midland Company, FMC Corporation, Associated British Foods Plc., and Colorcon Inc