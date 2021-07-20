Adroit Market Research, a prominent market research firm, has published a detailed report on Global Enterprise Collaboration Market. This market research report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on the market which can possibly help an enterprise to identify lucrative opportunities and assist them with fabricating creative business strategies. The market report provides information about the current market scenario regarding the global supply and demand, key market trends and opportunities in the market, and challenges and threats faced by the industry players.

The Enterprise Collaboration Market report talks about the competitive scenario among the industry players and imparts aspiring and emerging industry players with the future market insights in a detailed manner.

Impacts of Advancements and COVID-19 on the market.

Amidst the COVID-19, few segments of the market have witnessed a disruption due to the gap in supply and demand which has impacted the growth of the Enterprise Collaboration market. Along with this, the latest advancements have changed the market dynamics of the market. This research report covers the wide-range analysis of the COVID-19 impact to the industry and gives out insights on the change in the market scenario due to the advancements.

Some of the major companies that are covered in the report.

IBM, Microsoft, VMware, Atlassian, Cisco Systems, Google, Adobe Systems, Facebook, Igloo Software, Jive Software, Mitel Networks, Salesforce, and SAP, Slack Technologies, and Tibco Software.

Based on the geographical location, the market is segregated into

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe: Germany, the UK, France, and Rest of Europe

North America: The US, Mexico, and Canada

Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa: GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa

Market Segmentation

Based on the type, the market is segmented into

By Solution

Unified Communication

File Sharing and Synchronization

Portals and Intranet Platform

Project Management and Analytics

Enterprise Social Network

By Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-premises

By Organization Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

IT and Telecommunication

BFSI

Public Sector

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail and Consumer Goods

Travel and Hospitality

Transportation and Logistics

Others (Aerospace and Defence, Automotive, Chemicals,and Education)

