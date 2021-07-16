The global market for vaccine technologies reached $35.7 billion in 2017 and should reach nearly $46.6 billion by 2022, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% for the period of 2017-2022.

Report Scope:

The scope of this study entails the current market for human and animal vaccines. The report also includes regulatory aspects, current and developing technologies, market projections and market share. An analysis of patents, clinical trials, innovations and opportunities, as well as the latest trends is also discussed.

Sales data for the global and regional markets were corroborated for the present and forecasted values based on statistical analysis. Regions are categorized into the United States, Europe and the emerging markets, which include India, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Canada, Africa, Australia and New Zealand. The application of vaccines in various diseases is discussed from both a commercial and R&D perspective.

Report Includes:

– An overview of the global market for human and animal (veterinary) vaccines

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021

– A review of vaccine technology and its challenges, innovations, opportunities and regulatory hurdles

– Evaluations of market sizes and developments for vaccine classes (prophylactic and therapeutic), vaccine types (inactivated, conjugate, attenuated, recombinant vector, subunit, toxoid, combination and dendritic cells), vaccine end-users (humans and animals) and disease indications (infectious, cancer and allergy)

– Examination of industry environment, strategies, market influences and driving forces

– Identification of regional market sizes, prices and trends

– Analysis of relevant patents

– Profiles of major players in the industry

REASONS FOR DOING THIS STUDY

Vaccines are one of the most cost-effective ways to reduce the global disease load. The global rise in infectious and noninfectious diseases, the growing population,

advancements in science and technology, as well as the resurgence of vaccine preventable diseases and the emergence of new pandemics and immunization programs run in developing geographies are influencing the global vaccines market. In humans, vaccines are used to prevent or treat various human diseases. Based on whether they prevent diseases or treat pre-existing ones, vaccines can be divided broadly into prophylactic and therapeutic vaccines. In contrast, animal vaccines are categorized for food-producing animals (porcine, bovine, poultry, ovine, fish) and for companion animals (canine, feline and equine vaccines) and other animal vaccines (rabbit, etc.).

Research and development (R&D spending, along with increasing competition and new technologies are giving direction to the market. These advancements, new product

launches and changing lifestyles are influencing future market growth. This study looks at almost all the systems affected by these factors.

Acquisition strategies and collaborations by companies are also covered in this report. In addition, this study also discusses the strengths and weaknesses of each strategy

type in light of the new technologies, growing competition and changing customer needs.

The market also has been analyzed based on the application of these vaccines. Categories considered in this report are meningococcal/pneumococcal vaccines, influenza vaccines, pediatric polio/pertussis/Hib vaccines, adult/adolescent booster vaccines, vaccines for travel-related and other endemic diseases, HPV vaccines, rotavirus vaccines and other (minor) vaccines.

SCOPE OF THE STUDY

