The global market for sealants and sealant applicators industry should reach $26.4 billion by 2021 from $21.5 billion in 2016 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%, from 2016 to 2021.

Report Scope:

The report has been prepared in a simple format that can be easily understood with a number of tables and charts/figures. The scope of the report includes a detailed study of the global and regional markets for various types of sealants, with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions. The report also studies the different types of equipment used for applying sealants and the global and regional market for these.

The following categories of sealants are covered in this report –

– Silicone sealants.

– Polyurethane (PUR) sealants.

– Acrylic sealants.

– Silyl-modified polymer sealants.

– Butyl sealants.

– Polysulfide sealants.

– Other sealants.

For this report, sealant equipment has been generally classified as follows –

– Unloading equipment.

– Dispensing equipment.

– Application equipment.

– Auxiliary equipment.

Report Includes:

– An overview of the global sealants and sealant applications market.

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

– Information on product life styles and technology life styles (TLC) of various types of sealants and methods employed by manufacturers and users in maintaining an ecological balance.

– Analysis of the market’s dynamics, specifically growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

– A breakdown of not only global but regional markets for sealants, with the purpose of locating newer markets and expanding the present market position for various types of sealants.

– Profiles of major players in the industry.

REASONS FOR DOING THE STUDY

Successful operation of any company in a competitive market depends upon the identification of product opportunities from the viewpoint of the company’s strengths.

For this, it is necessary to understand the size and growth rate of any opportunity and the competitive atmosphere in which the company exists. This report presents the

ideal medium to understand the various exciting and growing opportunities in the field of sealants and will help prospective manufacturers, distributors or even end users to succeed in this growing field.

SCOPE OF REPORT

The report has been prepared in a simple format that can be easily understood with a number of tables and charts/figures.

of the global and regional markets for various types of sealants, with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions. The report also studies

the different types of equipment used for applying sealants and the global and regional market for these.

