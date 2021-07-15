Global Aerial Imaging Market was valued US$1.5 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$5.84 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about 6.97% during a forecast.

Global Aerial Imaging Market is segmented into by application, by End User and by region. Based on application, Aerial Imaging Market is classified into Geospatial Mapping, Disaster Management, Energy and Resource Management, Surveillance and Monitoring & Others (Habitat, Power Line, Advertising, and Photography). In platform are divided into Manned Aircraft, Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) & Others (Air Balloon, Kites, Parachutes, etc.). In end user are split into Government, Energy, Defence, Agriculture & Forestry, Civil Engineering & Archaeology, Media & Entertainment & Others (Insurance, and Tourism). Geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Global industry Analysis and forecast 2018-2026.

Driving factors for the aerial imaging market are the demand for aerial images and related geospatial data, high demand from the forestry & agriculture sector and other commercial enterprises, rising demand from defence, town planning, development of smart cities, energy sector exploration, and monitoring & management of environmental changes are expected to back the demand of aerial imagery market.

Security and privacy concerns among users can hamper the growth of Aerial Imaging Market.

In terms of Platform, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAS) segment shares the fastest growing market during the forecast period. Increasing in UAS production, UAS offer a convenient imaging alternative for capturing aerial photographs in urban areas, government agencies are increase in adaptation of these platforms for law enforcement and crime investigation purposes. Pakistan to buy 48 attack drones from China.

In terms of End Users, Government segment is projected to grow at greater pace during the forecast period. The mounting concern of privacy, public safety, and national security arising out of the application of aerial imaging technologies and use as environmental studies, urban planning, and research purposes will boost the demand aerial imaging market.

Among region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Emerging economics and strong presence of manufacturers in Japan, China, and India will boost the market in this region. Rise in the defence expenditure, China and Japan are having greater market with better technology and in region itâ€™s increasing popularity of smart cities and increasing investment in the growth of geospatial industry will create more opportunity in aerial imaging market.

Cooper Aerial Surveys, Google, Eagle View Technologies, Kucera International, Nearmap, Digital Aerial Solutions, Airobotics, 3D Robotics, DroneDeploy, Fugro, Datumate, Panasonic Corporation, GeoVantage, DJI, Getmapping, PrecisionHawk, Blom ASA, Nearmap Ltd, Verisk, Keystone Aerial Surveys, Inc., Sanborn Map Company, Inc.

