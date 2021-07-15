Global Life Science Reagents Market was valued US$ 30 Bn in 2017 and expected to reach US$ 60 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.5% during forecast period.

Global life science reagents market is segmented into product, end-user, and region. On the basis of product, the market is divided into polymerase chain reaction (PCR) reagent kits, cell and tissue culture reagents, flow cytometry reagents, electrophoresis reagents, chromatography reagents, in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) reagents, others (gene expression reagents, mass spectroscopy reagents, and transfection reagents). Based on end-user, the market is classified into commercial and contract manufacturers, research and academic institutions, clinical laboratories, forensic laboratories. Geographically market is spread into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The life science and analytical reagents market is driven by the increasing use of reagents in basic research, therapeutics, and commercial applications. Request for biotechnology reagents is mostly dependent on the development of the biotechnology instrumentation market. The biotechnology instrumentation market continues to witness important growth because of an increase in the number of biotechnology firms and rises in research and development spending by biotechnology companies, thus boosting the demand for biotechnology instruments.

North America accounted for the largest share of the global life science reagents market, accounting for 35% share in 2017. Europe is holding the second largest share of the global market in 2017. Well-established health care infrastructure, the large base of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, rapidly growing geriatric population has led to dominant shares of North America and Europe.

Key players operated in life science reagents market are life technologies, bio-rad, thermo fisher scientific, water corporation, Sigma-Aldrich, Agilent technologies inc., betcon Dickinson, Beckman colter, Abbott (u.s.), ortho clinical diagnostics, biomÃ©rieux sa, Sysmex Corporation, and diasorin s.p.a., f. Hoffmann-la Roche ag, Danaher Corporation, Siemens healthiness (siemens ag), Merck kgaa, ge healthcare, bio-techne corp, Bruker Corp, Perkin Elmer inc., Qiagen n.v., (includes bd life sciences), Illumina inc., Roche, Promega corp., Beckman coulter, inc., biomerieux, inc., Lonza group ltd., Merck Millipore, meridian life science, Inc.

Scope of Global Life Science Reagents Market:

Life Science Reagents Market by Product:

Chromatography Reagents

Molecular Diagnostic Reagents

Immunoassay Reagents

Clinical Chemistry Reagents

Flow Cytometry Reagents

Cell & Tissue Culture Reagents

Hematology & Hemostasis Reagents

Microbiology Reagents

Others (Histology & Cytology Reagents, Electrophoresis Reagents, Investigational Markers)

Life Science Reagents Market by End-User:

Hospitals and Diagnostics Laboratories

Commercial & Contract Research Manufacturers

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

Life Science Reagents Market by Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operated In Global Life Science Reagents Market:

life technologies

bio-rad

thermo fisher scientific

water corporation

sigma-Aldrich

agilent technologies inc.

betcon Dickinson

beckman coulter

abbott

ortho clinical diagnostics

biomÃ©rieux sa

sysmex corporation

diasorin s.p.a.

F. Hoffmann-la Roche ag

danaher corporation

siemens healthineers (siemens ag)

merck kgaa

GE Healthcare

bio-techne corp

bruker corp

perkin Elmer Inc.

qiagen n.v., (includes bd life sciences)

illumina inc.

roche

promega corp.

beckman coulter, Inc.

biomerieux, Inc.

lonza group ltd.

merck Millipore

meridian life science, inc

