Global Fermentation Products Market is segmented by Type, by feedstock, by application and by region. In terms of type, Fermentation products market is segmented into Alcohols, amino acids, organic acids, biogas, polymers, vitamins, antibiotics and industrial Enzymes. Corn, rice, wheat, sugar beet, cassava, barley, potatoes and others are the feedstock segment of the Fermentation products market. Food & beverages, pharmaceutical, agriculture, personal care, animal feed, textile & leather and others are the application segment of the Fermentation products market. Geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.Fermentation Products are active ingredients processed through industrial fermentation techniques. They are used to manufacture various bio-based products and are environment friendly, thus are increasingly being employed in numerous industrial applications. Stringent government regulations imposed by key regulatory authorities in developed economies are anticipated to increase the demand for Fermentation Products during forecast period.
In 2017, the alcohols segment accounted for more than half of the market, in terms of revenue, due to change in lifestyle and increase in disposable income of the population. Rise in luxury living has led to an increased demand for quality wine and beer, which utilize fermented alcohol in their formulation.
Sugar beet accounted for the maximum market share, in terms of both volume and revenue in 2017. Sugar beet grown in North-West Europe, especially Netherlands, is cost competitive due to presence of large-scale facilities, high sugar yields per hectare, and low outbound & inbound transportation costs.
The food & beverage segment accounted for the highest share, in terms of both volume and revenue, in 2017, as Fermentation Products increase shelf life of products and provide a flavour, texture, and aroma to food products.
North America is the leading region, due to increase in popularity of food and pharmaceutical products produced by use of Fermentation Products. North America dominated the market, owing to the increase in demand for alcohols, growth in consumer awareness about benefits of bio-based products, increase in applications in industrial biotechnology, and rise in environmental concerns.
AB Enzymes GmbH, Ajinomoto Company Incorporation, Amano Enzyme Inc., BASF SE, Chr. Hansen, Du Pont Danisco, Evonik Industries AG, Lonza Group Ltd., Novozymes, The Dow Chemical Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Inc., Alcogroup S.A., Syngar Technologies Inc., Dhler Group, CBH Qingdao Co., Ltd, Hebei Kangdali Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. are key players included in the Fermentation products market.
The Scope of Global Fermentation Products Market:
Global Fermentation Products Market by Type:
Alcohols
Amino acids
Organic acids
Biogas
Polymers
Vitamins
Antibiotics
Industrial Enzymes
Global Fermentation Products Market by Feedstock:
Corn
Rice
Wheat
Sugar beet
Cassava
Barley
Potatoes
Others
Global Fermentation Products Market by Application:
Food & beverages
Pharmaceutical
Agriculture
Personal care
Animal feed
Textile & leather
Others
Global Fermentation Products Market by Region:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Key Player Analysed in the Fermentation Products Report:
AB Enzymes GmbH
Ajinomoto Company Incorporation
Amano Enzyme Inc.
BASF SE
Chr. Hansen A/S
Du Pont Danisco
Evonik Industries AG
Lonza Group Ltd.
Novozymes
The Dow Chemical Company
Koninklijke DSM N.V.
Archer Daniels Midland Company
Cargill Inc.
Alcogroup S.A.
Syngar Technologies Inc.
Dhler Group
CBH Qingdao Co. ltd
Hebei Kangdali Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd
