It needs to be reiterated that several specific medical devices such as syringes, trays, tubing and kits are considered by many to be an integral part of the medical packaging market. For example, prefilled syringes are now dominant, as opposed to those filled at hospitals or physicians’ offices. Kits and trays are also used to prepackage other medical devices, all of which will be covered in the report.

Report Includes:

– An overview of the global markets for medical plastics.

– Analyses of the market trends, with data from 2015, 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

– Information on new medical devices, new products, technologies related to medical devices, sterilization techniques, and medical plastic product lines.

– A look at key resins used to make medical devices, and new products and technologies related to these devices.

– Examination of the market’s dynamics, including growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

– Evaluation of the environmental, and legislative and regulatory impacts on the market.

– Profiles of major players in the medical plastics industry.

REASONS FOR DOING STUDY

Plastics usage in the healthcare field encompasses several distinct markets, and, as noted, covers applications for medical devices and related products and packaging.

Market research studies in the past have often combined these two applications, which do not benefit companies exclusively involved in medical devices or medical packaging.

Plastics usage in medical devices has been growing faster than the gross domestic product (GDP) of the U.S. and other major markets. The aging U.S. population,

continuing cost–reduction pressures in the healthcare field, advances in polymer performance, introduction of new and often life–saving devices, and the ever–present

environmental, disposable and nondisposable medical devices, all warrant an in–depth study at this time.

SCOPE OF REPORT

This report will be somewhat different from many other studies in which the focus was on materials such as resins and elastomers. This report will initially cover the medical device industry, itself, and industry and market information will be updated and definitive and detailed estimates and forecasts of the global market will be provided, followed by a detailed analysis of the key resins used to make these devices.

The ever–changing face of the medical device industry, new types of medical devices legislative, regulatory and environmental issues, new products and technologies

related to medical devices, sterilization techniques and impact on polymer selection, polymer usage in medical devices, status of PVC, and medical plastic’s product lines

and trade–named products along with the recent introduction of 3D printing are some of the topics that are covered.

