Global healthcare asset management market was valued US$ 5.98 Bn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 50.78 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 30.65%.

Healthcare asset management market is segmented into product type, application, and region. Based on product type, healthcare asset management market is classified into RFID, RTLS, ultrasound, and infrared. Rising acceptance of RFID in pharmaceutical industries and advanced products available in the market will boost the market of healthcare asset management and RFID is further segmented by active RFID and passive RFID, RFID passive is estimated to hold the largest share of the market of healthcare asset management during forecast period due to cost efficiency and no need for external energy source.

Rising need for technology advancements, patient safety, increasing awareness among people of healthcare, growing healthcare infrastructure, reducing cost of hardware & software, and increasing focus towards staff management of healthcare sector will boost the market of healthcare asset management during forecast period and at same time technical issues, security and investments will hamper the market.

In terms of region, North America is estimated to hold the largest share of the market healthcare asset management in forecast period due to rising technology advancements and access to the RFID and RTLS technology providers. Followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key playerâ€™s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in the healthcare asset management market are IBM Corporation, AeroScout, Inc., Ekahau, Awarepoint Corporation, Siemens Healthcare, GE Healthcare, AiRISTA Flow, Elpas, CenTrak, ThingMagic, Sonitor, Stanley Healthcare, Versus Technology, Symantec, CA Technologies, Philips, DXC Technology, CloudPassage, FireEye, Check Point Software Technologies, Sophos, Imperva, Fortinet, Palo Alto Networks, ClearDATA, Versus Technology, Vizbee RFID system Ltd, Trimble navigation, and Zebra Technologies.

The Scope of Report Global Healthcare Asset Management Market:

Global Healthcare Asset Management Market, by Product Type:

RFID

o Active

o Passive

RTLS

Ultrasound

Infrared

Global Healthcare Asset Management Market, by Application:

Hospitals

o Equipment

o Patient monitoring

o Staff management

o Hand hygiene

Pharmaceutical

o Drug counterfeiting

o Supply chain

Global Healthcare Asset Management Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

