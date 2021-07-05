Global LED Video Walls Market was valued US$ XXBn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach US$ XXBn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast. LED Video Walls provide various features such as high-brightness screens, release more light than the normal commercial-grade digital signs, capable of surviving harsh external usage conditions and many more.

The report on â€œLED Video Walls is segmented by Deployment Type, by Service Type and by region. Based on Deployment Type LED Video Walls market is divided into Indoor and Outdoor. Based on Service Type LED Video Walls market is bifurcated into Installation, Repairing/Maintenance and Rental. Geography for market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Driving factor that boost market by Advanced User-Friendly Video Walls, Progression in the Educational & Government Sectors, Adoption of Innovative Technologies at Airports. Many Surging Demand for the High Interactive Digital Signage Systems and Emerging 3d Video Walls are the major Opportunities towards the market. Various applications such as the outdoor, indoor, menu board, and bill board video wall advertisements, are showing an impressive growth in the video wall market.

Indoor and outdoor Deployment Type segment is dominating the LED Video Walls market. At present most impressive and eye catching LED modern tools used in indoor and outdoor deployment. Indoor video walls are used in museum, presentation/exhibitions, and indoor advertisement displays, whereas the outdoor video walls are widely used in stadium, live shows, shopping malls, and railway stations for advertising purpose, and many other places. An adoption of display systems increases due to promotional activities at stations/airports and increasing demand of energy efficient displays are the major forces that drives the global LED video wall market.

Rental based service is dominating the LED Video Walls market. A rental service for LED video market is accounted for a substantial around 53% share in the market in 2016. And estimated to boost further in the forecasting period. Consumers demand for rental service become one of the major reason for Steep upfront cost that involves installation LED video walls

Europe and Asia Pacific holds major share of LED Video Walls. Europe is expected to grow at high CAGR and dominating around 32% share in forecast period. Increasing number of sporting events, live concerts, and corporate exhibitions lead Europe in LED video walls market. North America is expected to satisfy the growing demand for LED video walls. Gulf countries of Middle East and Africa is contributed almost half of the revenue in 2016 and is predicted to hold on to that share in the forecasting period.

Scope of theÂ Global LED Video Walls Market

Global LED Video Walls Market by Deployment Type:

Indoor

Outdoor

Global LED Video Walls Market by Service Type:

Installation

Repairing/Maintenance

Rental

Global LED Video Walls Market by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Key Players analyzed in the Global LED Video Walls Market Report:

LG Display Co., Ltd.

NEC Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

ViewSonic

Barco NV

Daktronics Inc.

Leyard Optoelectronic Co., Ltd.

Delphi Display Systems, Inc.

Shenzhen Unilumin Group Co. Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

Lighthouse Technologies, Ltd

Shenzhen Dicolor Optoelectronics Co Ltd.

Electronic Displays, Inc.

Samsung Electronics

Planar