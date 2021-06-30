Asia-Pacific food robotics market will reach $1,162.3 million by 2026, grow at a 14.6% CAGR over 2019-2026, remaining the largest regional market across the globe.

Highlighted with 53 tables and 55 figures, this 162-page report “Asia-Pacific Food Robotics Market by Offering, Robot Type, Payload, Application, End-user, and Country 2015-2026: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia-Pacific food robotics market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2015-2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts from 2020 till 2026. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery if necessary, so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Asia-Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia-Pacific food robotics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Robot Type, Payload, Application, End-user, and Country.

Based on offering, the Asia-Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Hardware

• Software

• Service & Support

Based on robot type, the Asia-Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Articulated Robots

• Cartesian Robots

• SCARA Robots

• Cylindrical Robots

• Delta Robots

• Collaborative Robots

• Others

Based on payload, the Asia-Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Low Payload

• Medium Payload

• High Payload

Based on application, the Asia-Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Palletizing and Depalletizing

• Packaging and Repacking

• Pick and Place

• Processing

• Cutting and Slicing

• Others

Based on end-user, the Asia-Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Dairy Products

• Meat and Seafood

• Bakery and Confectionary

• Fruits and Vegetable

• Brewery and Beverage

• Others

Geographically, the following listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• Japan

• China

• South Korea

• Taiwan

• India

• Rest of APAC

For each of the aforementioned countries or regions, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue and unit shipment are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of key national/local markets by Robot Type, Payload, and Application over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Asia-Pacific food robotics market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

Alfa Laval AB

Comau S.p.A

Denso Corporation

Fanuc Corp.

Feldmeier Equipment Inc.

GEA Group AG

IMA Group

John Bean Technologies Corporation

Krones AG

KUKA (Midea Group)

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Omron Corporation (Omron Adept Technologies)

Paul Mueller Company

Scherjon Dairy Equipment Holland

Seiko Epson Corporation (Epson Robotics)

Shanghai Joylong Industry Co. Ltd.

SPX Flow Inc.

Stephan Machinery GMBH

Tetra Pak international S.A.

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Yamaha Robotics)

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

