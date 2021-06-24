Global Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market: Overview

Dry eye syndrome (DES) is also known as keratisis sicca and kerato-conjunctivitis sicca. People suffering from DES show damage to the ocular surface, instability in the tear film, and visual disturbance. Tear film covers the ocular surface, which is made up of three intertwined layers, a superficial lipid layer, produced by meibomian glands assist in reducing tear evaporation and uniform tear spreading, middle thick aqueous layer produced from lacrimal glands, and the innermost hydrophilic mucin layer produced from goblet cells of conjunctiva and epithelium of ocular surface.

The two most common types of DES are DES associated with Sjogren syndrome (SS) and DES unassociated with SS. DES can also be classified as aqueous deficiency dry eye and evaporative dry eye disorder. According to TearScience Inc., in 2012, around 86% of the patients in Europe and the U.S. were suffering from DES showed symptoms of Meibomian Gland Dysfunction (MGD, blockage of meibomian glands). The blockage causes less secretion of oil in the tears, which results in evaporation of tears too quickly.

The global dry eye syndrome treatment market is primarily driven by growing geriatric population coupled with high prevalence of dry eye syndrome and growth in awareness about the diagnosis and treatment of the disease. However, the stringent drug approvals, expirations of the blockbuster drugs patents, and lack of skilled ophthalmologists are restraining the growth of DES market. According to National Health and Wellness Survey in 2013, approximately 16.4 million people are suffering from DES, which accounts for 6.8% of the total population of the U.S. Prevalence of DES increases with age, 2.7% for 18 – 34 age group and 18.6% for more than 75 age group were reported to be suffering from DES. The prevalence of DES is higher in women (8.8%) as compared to men (4.5%). According to the National Eye Institute, in the U.S the annual cost of treating DES including prescription drugs is US $ xx billion.

Global Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market: Segmentation

By Product Type

Cyclosporine

Oral Corticosteroid

Artificial Tears

Omega Supplements

Punctual Bags

Removable Bags

Dissolvable Bags

By Disease Type:

Evaporative Dry Eye Syndrome

Aqueous Dry Eye Syndrome

By Product

Liquid Drops

Gel

Liquid Wipes

Eye Ointment

By Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

High healthcare expenditure and increasing R&D activities in the DES treatment market is expected to propel growth of DES market in North America

Growing geriatric population coupled with high prevalence of dry eye syndrome owing to lifestyle disorders are contributing factors for the growth of DES market in the North America region.

Asia Pacific region is emerging in DES treatment market due to large pool of patient population. According to the regional population based study published in All India Ophthalmological Society, in 2012, the prevalence of DES was 40.8% with mild symptoms and 31.7% with MGD.

Global dry eye syndrome treatment market is oligopolistic in nature with few players holding majority of the share. Various strategies are adopted by market players such as new product launches, acquisitions, and agreements in order to retain market position. In September, 2017, Johnson and Johnson Vision, acquired TearScience Inc., a medical device manufacturer for treating MGD. This acquisition expanded the company’s eye health portfolio. Allergan received marketing approval from FDA for its TrueTear Intranasal Tear Neurostimulator.

Some of the major players operating in the global dry eye syndrome treatment market are Allergan, Novartis AG., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Valent Pharmaceuticals, Johnson and Johnson Vision, Acadia Pharmaceuticals, Allostera Pharma, I-Med Pharma Inc., Santen Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., AFT pharmaceuticals, Novaliq GmBh, and Auven therapeutics.

