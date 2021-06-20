The use of targeted, biologic (immunotherapy) & other forms of therapies administered to treat cancer through oncology drugs is known as cancer therapeutics. The global cancer therapeutics market size was valued at $98,900 million in 2018 and is estimated to reach at $180,193 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.7% from 2019 to 2026.

Upsurge in collaboration between pharmaceutical companies, rise in cancer awareness & availability of oncology drugs, increase in cancer funding & research, and growth in geriatric population are the key factors that augment the growth of the cancer therapeutics market. Furthermore, rise in prevalence of cancer cases is expected to boost the market growth.

However, adverse effects associated with cancer therapeutics market and high costs associated with oncology drug development are some of the factors that impede the market growth. Conversely, the high potential of emerging economies and increase in demand for personalized medicine is expected to provide new opportunities for the market players in future.

The cancer therapeutics market is segmented based on application, top selling drugs, and region. Based on application, the market is divided into blood cancer, lung cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, head & neck cancer, glioblastoma, malignant meningioma, mesothelioma, melanoma, and others. By top selling drugs, it is categorized into Revlimid, Avastin, Herceptin, Rituxan, Opdivo, Gleevec, Velcade, Imbruvica, Ibrance, Zytiga, Alimta, Xtandi, Tarceva, Perjeta, Temodar and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

• By Application

o Blood Cancer

o Lung Cancer

o Colorectal Cancer

o Prostate Cancer

o Breast Cancer

o Cervical Cancer

o Head and Neck Cancer

o Glioblastoma

o Malignant Meningioma

o Mesothelioma

o Melanoma

o Others

• By Top Selling Drugs

o Revlimid

o Avastin

o Herceptin

o Rituxan

o Opdivo

o Gleevec

o Velcade

o Imbruvica

o Ibrance

o Zytiga

o Alimta

o Xtandi

o Tarceva

o Perjeta

o Temodar

o Others

• By Region

o North America

§ U.S.

§ Canada

o Europe

§ Germany

§ France

§ UK

§ Italy

§ Spain

§ Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

§ Japan

§ China

§ India

§ Australia

§ South Korea

§ Taiwan

§ Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

§ Latin America

§ Middle-East

§ Africa

The list of key players operating in this market include:

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

• AbbVie, Inc.

• Johnson & Johnson

• Celgene Corporation

• Astellas Pharma, Inc.

• Pfizer, Inc.

• Novartis AG

• Merck KGaA

• Eli Lilly and Company

The other players included in the value chain analysis (and not included in the report) include:

• AstraZeneca plc

• Bayer AG

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited