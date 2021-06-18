Overview:

Cell-free DNA (cfDNA) are non-encapsulated fragments of DNA molecule present in blood and urine that has huge screening and diagnostic applications. CfDNA is used for fetal DNA screening tests to detect chromosomal abnormalities, as a biomarker for specific mutations detection in cancer patients, as a biomarker to detect post transplantation rejection, and other applications. According to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention, around 6,000 babies are born with Down syndrome every year that is nearly 1 in every 700 babies and the disease incidence is increased by about 30% between 1979 and 2003. Further, according to the study by World Health Organization, approximately 14 million new cancer cases were diagnosed and is expected to grow by about 70% over the next 2 decades.

Click Here to Get Sample Premium Report @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/9927

The cfDNA testing market is booming due to advanced maternal age, increasing number of chronic diseases, change in lifestyle that leads to lifestyle diseases like cancer, and unhealthy food habits. The rising disease incidence along with the increasing medical spending and healthcare expenditure provide opportunities for molecular diagnostics company to come up with more number of innovative tests in the market. However, there is a huge market space for molecular diagnostic companies to come up with novel tests directing on transplantation rejection cases like liver, lung, etc, in the near future.

Market Analysis:

The “Global Cell-free DNA Testing Market” is estimated to witness a CAGR of 26.5% during the forecast period 2017–2023. The market is analyzed based on three segments, namely test types, application, and regions.

Regional Analysis:

The regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). The Americas is set to be the leading region for the cfDNA testing market growth followed by Europe. Asia Pacific and RoW are set to be the emerging regions.

Get Complete TOC with Tables and [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/9927

Test Types Analysis:

The global cfDNA testing market by test type is segmented into Non-invasive prenatal testing, circulating tumor DNA tests, and donor-derived cell-free DNA tests. Non-invasive prenatal testing is the largest segment, as women are more career-oriented, and the trend is seen in western countries to start family at a late age. These lead to an increase in the average maternal age. Donor-derived cfDNA tests are the fastest growing segment. The rising number of organ donors, increasing transplantation procedures, increasing healthcare awareness have made them the fastest growing segment of the market. The market is also witnessing various acquisitions, agreements, and new product launches and collaborations among the top players, which is defining the future of the global cfDNA testing market.

Application Analysis:

The global cfDNA testing market by application is segmented into Prenatal testing, cancer and Transplantation diagnostics. Prenatal testing occupies the largest market share and transplantation is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecasted period.

Key Players:

Natera, Inc., Beijing Genomics Institute, F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Roche), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Illumina, Inc., Guardant Health, Trovagene, Inc., Biocept, Inc., and other predominate & niche players.

Competitive Analysis:

Currently, the cfDNA tests dominate the global cfDNA testing market. A lot of new players are focusing on this market to provide innovative tests with high accuracy and less turnaround time. Many major players in the market are launching new products to maintain their leadership in the market. Apart from this, the big players are acquiring small companies in the market to enhance their product portfolio and maintain their market leadership. For instance, in September 2016, LabCorp acquired Sequenom to strengthen its non-invasive prenatal testing product portfolio.

<<< Get COVID-19 Report Analysis >>> https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/covid-19-analysis/9927

Benefits:

The report provides complete details about the usage and adoption rate of cfDNA tests in various applications and regions. With that, the key stakeholders can know about the major trends, drivers, investments, vertical player’s initiatives, government initiatives toward the test adoption in the upcoming years along with the details of commercial tests available in the market. Moreover, the report provides details about the major challenges that are going to impact the market growth. Additionally, the report gives complete details about the key business opportunities to key stakeholders to expand their business and capture the revenue in the specific verticals to analyze before investing or expanding the business in this market.