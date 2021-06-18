Market Scenario

Global Robotics Parking System Market was valued US$ 40.6 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 260.6 Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of 26.13%.

Robotics parking system market is segmented into type, application, and region. Based on application, robotics parking system market is classified into commercial, residential, and others. On the basis of application, a market is segmented into Residential, Commercial, Others. Geographically market is spread by North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Commercial segments are expected to lead the market in forecast period due to the rising number of public parking space, hotels, and rental car companies.

The major drivers of robotics parking systems are cost efficiency, safety, optimize parking space, no driving lanes or ramps and walkways & stairways are required, no traffic in the parking area, reducing human errors, reducing a time required for finding parking space will boost the market of the robotics parking system.

Vendors in the robotic parking systems market are capitalizing on the easy availability of mobile, intelligent, and connected sensors to improve the capability and range of their offerings. The miniaturization of sensors has led to a reduction in costs, leading to the emergence of affordable robotic parking systems. Sensors are undergoing enhancements to improve their adaptive and intelligent capabilities. Also, improved laser scanners ensure efficient parking of a car in the given space without any damage to the vehicle

North America leads the largest share of a market in forecast period followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in robotics parking system market are Parkplus Inc., Serva Transport Systems, MHE Demag(S) Pvt Ltd., Fata Automation, A.P.T Parking Technologies, Lodige Industries, Smart City Robotics, Worldwide Robotics Automated Parking, LLC, Hangzhou Hikrobot technology co., Stanley Robotics SAS, Westfalia Parking Solutions, Unitronics PLC, Shaanxi Long Xiang Parking Equipment Group, CityLift Parking, Boomrang Systems, Shenzhen Yeefung Automation Technology, Applied & Integrated Manufacturing, and Unitronics.

