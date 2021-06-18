Market Scenario

Global Mobile Security Market size is expected to reach US$ 3.4 Bn in 2017 and US$ 8.50 Bn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 12.14% from 2018 to 2026.

Global Mobile Security Market

Global Mobile Security Market can be segmented into software, service, end user, operating

System, and region. Software market can be divided into mobile identity management, mobile data protection, MDM, mobile VPN, and MAM. Market for service can be further divided into implementation, training and support, consulting, and managed service. End user is classified into individual user, enterprise user, financial institutions, retail, government, telecommunications & IT, education, manufacturing & automotive, aerospace, defense, intelligence. In terms of operating system market is classified into iOS, blackberry, android, windows. Geographically market is spread by North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Global Mobile Security Market has always been one of the significant element within all mobile devices such as smartphone, tablets, and laptops. Mobile devices have become a necessary part of everyday life for large associations and individual customers as well. The key driver for the market is increasing demand for smart devices such as smartphones, tablets and PCs. With the increase in threats to such devices the demand for mobile security services is expected to division in the years to come. However, network issues, interoperability issues, and its cost are the constraints limiting the growth of market.

The mobile VPN segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The production of mobile devices, Internet of Things (IoT) trends, Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), and the advanced mobile threats through enterprises has increased the need for advanced mobile security. The rise in exposure on mobile applications in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, government, and telecom sectors are expected to initiate the growth of the mobile security market.

In terms of region, Global Mobile Security Market is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Across all these region North America is at leading position, whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAG

Key players operated in Global Mobile Security Market Apple Inc., Intel Security (McAfee), Symantec Corporation, VMware, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, F-Secure Corporation, Citrix Systems, Inc., Trend Micro, Inc., AVG Technologies, and Sophos Ltd., Kaspersky Lab, innoPath Software, Googlem, Nokia, MobileIron and Orange.

