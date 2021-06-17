Market Scenario

Global Nano Batteries Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast.

The report on “Nano batteries” is segmented by type, by application and by region. Based on type Nano Batteries market is divided into Large Format Modules and Customized Batteries. Based on application nano batteries market is bifurcated into Medical, Consumer Electronics, Transportation, Others. Regionally into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Factors like longer battery lives and wider operating temperatures, lowering the recharge time and possibility of batteries catching fire is driving the nano batteries market. Nano batteries finds its application in electric vehicles, industrial power backups, and laptops. Nano battery possess ultra-recharging features. Increase usage of smart phones and electronic devices, increase use of internet, digital apps and games ask for more battery consumption. Conventional batteries are unable to sustain for longer time. Attributed to future demand of energy growth of nano battery is expected in the forecast. Investment form various key players create an opportunity to Global Nano Batteries Market. Electric vehicle has high potential of opportunity in Global Nano Batteries Market.

Global Nano Batteries Market

Consumer electronic application segment is dominating the Global Nano Batteries Market. Transportation application segment is expected to grow at high CAGR. Internal combustion engine will be replaced by nano batteries in future. Government are planning to introduce electric bus which will boost the nano batteries market. Electric vehicles will reduce the environmental impact due to pollution from vehicles, and also reduce dependency on oil these addjoin plus points to nano batteries market growth.

Customized batteries segment is dominating the nano batteries market. Wireless Power Tools, & Laptops are sub-segments of Customized Batteries. Increase use of electronic device like smart phone, tablets and laptops is accelerating the growth of Customized batteries segment.

Asia Pacific holds major share of nano batteries. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at high CAGR in a forecast period. China produces 70 % of electric vehicle. South Korea is a major producer of batteries. Europe holds second largest market for Global Nano Batteries Market. Battery manufacturers in Europe are struggling for leadership position as electric vehicle sales gather momentum.

A123 Systems LLC, 3M Company, Front Edge Technology, mPhase Technologies Inc., Altair Nanotechnologies Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Sony Corporation, Next Alternative Inc., Toshiba, Sinlion Battery Tech are the key players involved in the Global Nano Batteries Market.



