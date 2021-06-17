Market Scenario

Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market was valued US$ 6.5 Bn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach US$ 10.4 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about 6 % during a forecast.

The report on “Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market” is segmented by Type, by end user industry and by region. Based on type ethylene vinyl acetate market is segmented into low density ethylene vinyl acetate, medium density ethylene vinyl acetate and high density ethylene vinyl acetate. Footwear & foam, packaging, agriculture, photovoltaic panels, pharmaceutical, and others are application segments of Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market. Regionally into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Request for Report Sample: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/10990

Growth in the Packaging industry, rising demand for Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market in emerging countries such as china and India, increased investment in solar panel installation are major factor driving the growth of ethylene vinyl acetate market. Rising demand from different sectors like agriculture, packaging, footwear & foam markets is anticipated to boost the demand in the forecast period. Fluctuating cost and availability of raw materials. Ethylene vinyl acetate in photovoltaic packaging decomposes on exposure to UV rays and atmospheric water this drawback adds restrain to market. Bio-based ethylene vinyl acetate materials and expansion of solar industry worldwide offers opportunity to ethylene vinyl acetate market.

Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market

Medium density ethylene vinyl acetate is leading segment in the Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market. Increasing application of medium density Ethylene Vinyl Acetate in extrusion coatings, lamination films, agriculture films, and hot melt adhesives is a major factor driving the growth of this market segment.

Ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) is used for the encapsulation of photovoltaic (PV) modules in the majority of solar cells due to the advantages such as good light transmittance and elasticity, excellent melt fluidity, low processing temperature, and adhesive property. Solar industry end user segment dominated the market in 2017 and will continue its dominance throughout forecast. At present 80% of share is comprised by solar industry end user segment. Packaging industry is a second largest segment for Ethylene Vinyl Acetate market.

Asia Pacific is the largest contributor to ethylene vinyl acetate market. Various solar panel plans set up in Asia Pacific. China is the leading in solar panel market followed by India and Europe hence the ethylene vinyl acetate market. As 80 % share is occupied by solar industry in Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market. North America will show a significant growth.

Key players profiled and analyzed in the Report

Arkema S.A. Celanese Corporation E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company ExxonMobil Corporation Formosa Plastics Corporation Hanwha Chemical Lotte Chemical Corporation LyondellBasell Industries NV USI Corporation Versalis S.p.A. are keyplayers involved in the Ethylene Vinyl Acetate market.

Scope of the Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market

Request for Report Discount: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/10990

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market by Type:

• Low Density Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (LEVA)

• Medium Density Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (MEVA)

• High Density Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (HEVA)

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market by End-Use Industry:

• Footwear & Foam

• Packaging

• Photovoltaic Panels

• Pharmaceutical

• Others

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America.

Key Player analysed in the Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market:

• BASF SE

• Exxon Mobil Corporation

• DowDuPont

• Hanwha Group

• Celanese Corporation

• DowDuPont

• ExxonMobil Corporation

• LyondellBasell

• Celanese Corporation

• Arkema

• LANXESS

• Sumitomo Chemical

More Info of Impact [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/covid-19-analysis/10990