Market Scenario

Global LED Driver Market was valued US$ 9 Bn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach US$ 24Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about 13.25 % during a forecast.

The report segment of Global LED Driver Market based on luminaire type, driving type, application and region. Based on luminaire type, the global LED Driver Market can be classified into Type A-Lamps, Reflectors, Decorative Lamps, Integral LED Modules, T-Lamps. By driving method, global LED driving market is divided into Constant Current LED Driver and Constant Voltage LED Driver. In terms of application, the global LED Driver Market can be fragmented into general lighting, residential lighting, backlighting, outdoor lighting, and automotive lighting. By region Global LED Driver Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia

Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Evolution to UV LED from UV lamp is the latest trend in LED driver market. Escalating demand of LED in array of lighting applications such as retail vents, office complexes and street lights is set to boost the LED driver market. Promptly growing usage indoors the households in residential lighting applications is one of the major promoters for the enlargement of the LED driver market. LED tech is to diagnose the gap between advantage and price by the user.

Global LED Driver Market

By driving method, constant current LED driver is estimated to witness the highest growth in the LED driver market owing to its capability to provide constant brightness with lower power consumption and growing demand in general lighting applications.

Based on the application, Backlighting application segment is expected to dominate the Global LED Driver Marketowing to it is predominantly used in mobile computing devices such as smartphones and tablets. Smartphones with progressive features such as backlight and flexible displays will additional donate to the growth of backlight segment in the Global LED Driver Market. Display used in mobile computing increases demand for an LED driver to control the current or voltage levels. Furthermore, general lighting segment is estimated to grow Global LED Driver Market owing to snowballing demand for energy-efficient products in residential and commercial lighting.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest growth in LED driver market the during the forecast period owing to growing permeation of LED lighting in the building & construction and automotive industries. China hold the highest share growth in Global LED Driver Market by Production and ingesting of LED lighting in this region. Upgrading of infrastructure is expected to boost the demand for lighting products in Asia-Pacific region.

Key profiled and analysed in the Global LED driver market:

Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lutron Electronics Co., Macroblock Inc., AC Electronics, Atmel Corporation, Cree, Inc., General Electric Company, Harvard Technology Ltd.,., Maxim Integrated Products, Inc., NXP Semiconductor N.V., On Semiconductor Corporation, Osram GmbH, ROHM Semiconductors and STMicroelectronics N.V. Manufacturers, Osram GmbH, Texas Instruments

