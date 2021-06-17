Market Scenario

Global Interactive Kiosk Market was valued US$ 21.23 Bn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 33.01 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about 5.70% during a forecast period.

The report interactive kiosk market based on type, offering, vertical, and region. In terms of type, the Global Interactive Kiosk Market is classified into bank kiosks, self-service kiosks, and vending kiosks. Based on offering, the interactive kiosk market is categorized into hardware, software, and services. On the basis of vertical, the interactive kiosk market is segmented into retail, healthcare, banking & financial services, government, transportation, hospitality, and entertainment. Region wise into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Development of interactive kiosk adds to the customized components which contain card readers, coin hoppers, thermal printers, and bill acceptor to perform customized task, thereby rise in the interactive kiosk market demand. The factors that drive the growth interactive kiosk market are the increase in adoption of cashless vending machines which engaging more customers and boosting the market growth to the large extent.

Global Interactive Kiosk Market can be used efficiently as an advertising platform, thereby further catapulting market require. The rise in smartphone and tablet proliferation may make the use of interactive kiosk redundant, thus hampering the Global Interactive Kiosk Market. Furthermore, increase in telecom sector providing services such as 3G and 4G LTE may be key challenges to the market. Cyber threat may also be a hinder theGlobal Interactive Kiosk Market growth.

Global Interactive Kiosk Market

In terms of type, Interactive kiosks market are largely used for banking and financial services. It is one of the remote banking channels providing additional convenience to customers and save service cost to the bank. These types of kiosks are used in the banking and financial services sector for performing the functions of prepaid/debit card kiosks, loan kiosks, and bill payment kiosks as well as for cashing checks, transferring money, buying money orders, printing checks, accessing online banking, and printing financial statements.

Based on vertical, the self-service culture is gaining at a fast rate in the market for banking and financial services. Also, the consumers are relying more on the self-service technology and Internet facility to perform number of financial functions. The use of bank kiosks saves the time spent by customers in the queues for the teller machines or during transferring cash and depositing funds.

In terms of region, North America interactive kiosk market is anticipated to exhibit high growth owing to increase in use of kiosk at airports and rising demand for general vending machine. The Asia Pacific market may also witness growth owing to the faster acceptance of kiosk technology in high end service industry such as airports and railways and explosion in entertainment, healthcare and retail industry.

Some of the key players in the Global Interactive Kiosk Market are KIOSK Information Systems Inc., IBM Corp., IER SAS, SlabbKiosks, Meridian Kiosks LLC, NCR Corp., EMBROSS Group Pty Ltd., Phoenix Kiosk Inc., Wincor Nixdorf Ag, and RedyRef Interactive Kiosks.

Scope of Global Interactive Kiosk Market

Interactive Kiosk Market by Type

• Bank Kiosks

• Self-Service Kiosks

• Vending Kiosks

Interactive Kiosk Market by Offering

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Interactive Kiosk Market by Vertical

• Retail

• Healthcare

• Banking & Financial Services

• Government

• Transportation

• Hospitality

• Entertainment

Interactive Kiosk Market by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in Global Interactive Kiosk Market

• KIOSK Information Systems Inc.

• IBM Corp.

• IER SAS

• SlabbKiosks

• Meridian Kiosks LLC

• NCR Corp.

• EMBROSS Group Pty Ltd.

• Phoenix Kiosk Inc.

• Wincor Nixdorf Ag

• RedyRef Interactive Kiosks

• Diebold Nixdorf

• Source Technologies

• Advantech Co.

• NEXCOM International Co.

• KAL

