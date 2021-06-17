Global Urgent Care Apps Market was valued US$ 398.4 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 4832 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 36.61% during a forecast period.

The report is majorly segmented into types, Clinical Areas, and region. Further, Urgent Care Apps Market based on type includes Pre-hospital Emergency Care & Triaging Apps, In-hospital Communication & Collaboration Apps, Post-hospital Apps, Medication Management Apps, Rehabilitation Apps, and Care Provider Communication & Collaboration Apps. Further, Clinical Area includes Trauma, Stroke, Cardiac Conditions, and Other Clinical Areas.

The report segments the Urgent Care Apps market into various sub-segments, hence it covers the market comprehensively. The market numbers are further split across different regions the report had segmented the geographies into five continents i.e. North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Detailed analysis by region with the competitive landscape & benchmarking of the key players make the report comprehensive and enable the informed decision making.

Based on the type, the post-hospital apps category held the large share in the global urgent care apps industry. Rising awareness of mobile apps to manage medications among patients is a major reason for the post-hospital category being the large share of the market. Since an increasing number of road accidents, the trauma category i.e. to physical injuries of sudden onset is estimated to be large in a market. The stroke segment is expected to grow at the high growth rate in the next few years because the increasing number of stroke patientâ€™s i.e sudden death of brain cells due to lack of oxygen, caused by blockage of blood flow and rising number of players providing stroke specific apps used in Emergency Medical Services and rehabilitation facilities.

The growth of urgent care apps market is affected by a number of factors, such as the increasing the selling product of the company in a particular area. Some benefits of urgent care apps are growing penetration of 3G and 4G networks, rising concentration on patient-centric healthcare delivery by using smartphones. The major factors that are expected to restrain the growth of urgent care apps market during the forecast period. Such as the wide usage of consumer instant messaging apps, poor internet connectivity in several countries, and the high volume of miscategorized apps on Android and Apple stores. The increasing focus on patient-centric healthcare delivery and the implementation of patient data safety regulations are the major drivers of the urgent care apps market.

Taking into an account of the geographical landscape, the North American region was large during the historical period and it is predicted to remain as the large region throughout the forecast period as well. The increasing focus on patient-centric healthcare delivery and the implementation of patient data safety regulations are the major drivers of the urgent care apps industry in North America.

Some of the major players in the urgent care apps market are Pulsara, Allm Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Vocera Communications, PatientSafe Solutions, TigerConnect, and others.

Scope of Global Urgent Care Apps Market:

Global Urgent Care Apps Market, by Type

Pre-hospital Emergency Care & Triaging Apps

In-hospital Communication & Collaboration Apps

Post-hospital Apps

Medication Management Apps

Rehabilitation Apps

Care Provider Communication & Collaboration Apps

Global Urgent Care Apps Market by Clinical Area:

Trauma

Stroke

Cardiac Conditions

Other Clinical Areas

Global Urgent Care Apps Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Key players operated in Global Urgent Care Apps Market:

Pulsara

Allm Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Vocera Communications

PatientSafe Solutions

TigerConnect

Others.

