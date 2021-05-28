is 215-page report “Global Electrical & Electronic Robotics Market by Subsystem, Robot Type, Application, End-user, and Region 2015-2026: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global electrical & electronic robotics market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.

The report provides historical market data for 2015-2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts from 2020 till 2026. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery if necessary, so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global electrical & electronic robotics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Subsystem, Robot Type, Application, End-user, and Region.

Based on subsystem, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Hardware (further segmented into Robot Controller Unit, Robotic Arm, End Effector, Drive, Sensors, Power Supply, Motors, and Others)

• Software

• Service & Support

Based on robot type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Articulated Robots

• Cartesian Robots

• SCARA Robots

• Cylindrical Robots

• Polar/Spherical Robots

• Others

Based on application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Soldering & Welding

• Material Handling

• Assembling & Disassembling

• Painting & Dispensing

• Cutting

• Others

Based on end-user, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Electronic Components

• Telecommunication Devices

• Electrical & Electronics Equipment

• Other Products

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Taiwan, India, and Rest of APAC)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• RoW (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue and unit shipment are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national/local markets by Robot Type and Application over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global electrical & electronic robotics market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

Comau S.p.A

Denso Corporation

Fanuc Corp.

Kawasaki Robotics Inc.

KUKA (Midea Group)

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Omron Corporation (Omron Adept Technologies)

Reis Robotics

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Seiko Epson Corporation (Epson Robotics)

Staubli International AG

Universal Robots

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

