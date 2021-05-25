Perricone MD announced the launch of their new Cold Plasma Plus+ Sub-D/Neck in February 2020 which is very suitable for all skin types. This is specially designed so they can offer fast and deeper absorption of ingredients such as encapsulated caffeine, peptides and DMAE. This launch will help them to meet the rising demand of the customer and strengthen their market position.
Market Drivers
The growing usage of cold plasma technology in food & safety due to rising concerns over the standard food safety will help in driving the growth of the cold plasma market.
Innovations in cold plasma technology and environmental friendly will likely to accelerate the growth of the cold plasma market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.
On the other hand, growing application of cold plasma in various industries and growing demand of cold plasma in healthcare industry will further create various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the cold plasma market in the above mentioned forecast period.
Major Topics Covered in this Report:
Study Coverage
Executive Summary
Market Size by Manufacturers
Market Size by Type
Market Size by Application
Manufacturers Profiles
Production Forecasts
Consumption Forecast
Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis
Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors
Key Findings
Appendix