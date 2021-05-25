Cold plasma marketis expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 4.80 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 15.65% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

Some of the major players operating in cold plasma market are Nordson Corporation, Plasmatreat GmbH, Enercon Industries Corporation, CPI Plasma, Terraplasma Medical GmbH, Vetaphone A/S, TheraDep Technologies, Inc., Adtec Plasma Technology Co., Ltd., Europlasma, Henniker Plasma, Neoplas tools GmbH, Tomi Environmental Solutions, Inc., Tantec A/S, Bovie Medical, Wacker Chemie AG, IonMed and Devicefarm among others. Global Cold Plasma Market Scope and Market Size Cold plasma market is segmented on the basis of regime type, technology and industry. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications. Based on regime type, the cold plasma market is segmented into low pressure and atmospheric pressure. Cold plasma market has also been segmented based on the technology into remote treatment, direct treatment and electrode contact. Based on industry, the cold plasma market is segmented into textile, polymer and plastic, electronics and semiconductor, food & agriculture and medical. Global Cold Plasma Market Development Perricone MD announced the launch of their new Cold Plasma Plus+ Sub-D/Neck in February 2020 which is very suitable for all skin types. This is specially designed so they can offer fast and deeper absorption of ingredients such as encapsulated caffeine, peptides and DMAE. This launch will help them to meet the rising demand of the customer and strengthen their market position. Market Drivers The growing usage of cold plasma technology in food & safety due to rising concerns over the standard food safety will help in driving the growth of the cold plasma market. Innovations in cold plasma technology and environmental friendly will likely to accelerate the growth of the cold plasma market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, growing application of cold plasma in various industries and growing demand of cold plasma in healthcare industry will further create various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the cold plasma market in the above mentioned forecast period.

