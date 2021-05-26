Bed monitoring system & baby monitoring system market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 2.07 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the innovations in technology and emergence in availability of products through several distribution channel majorly e-commerce.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global bed monitoring system & baby monitoring system market are WELLSENSE; XSENSOR; Early Sense; Tekscan, Inc.; SENSING TEX, SL; Motorola Mobility LLC; Petra Industries, LLC; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Qingdao Hisense Trade and Buslness Co.,Ltd; VTech Communications, Inc.; Nanit; iBaby Labs, Inc.; Emfit Ltd; Fall Prevention and Anti-Wandering; Eight Sleep; Withings; Apple Inc.; Sleep Number Corporation; Capsule Technologies, Inc.; Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and SensorCare.

SEGMENTATION: GLOBAL BED MONITORING SYSTEM AND BABY MONITORING SYSTEM MARKET

By Type

Baby Monitor Sensor Wearables

Pressure Ulcer

Elderly Monitor Fall Prevention

Sleep Monitor

By End-Users

Home Care

Hospitals

Nursing Home & Assisted Living Facilities

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Market Drivers

Increasing expenditure incurred by various manufacturers and in the overall healthcare industry for the development and provision of enhanced services; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rise in the geriatric population group resulting in increased adoption of these products; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growing preference for unobtrusive monitoring systems is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rise in the focus on prevention of disorders associated with pressures along with growing focus on prevention of injuries associated with falling; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Inadequate knowledge regarding the usage and development of these devices from the various developing regions is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Resistance in acceptance of these advanced products and technologies is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

