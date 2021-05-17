Key Market Insights

The increasing demand from electronics, healthcare, automotive, and packaging sectors is leading the Global Electronic Polymers Market toward growth. The increased per capita income owing to the changes in the economy has improved the purchasing ability of customers, encouraging them to spend more on healthcare, packaging, and electronics.

The increased awareness about the importance of healthcare has made a positive impact on the market. Customers are willing to spend, enabling healthcare providers to make use of the latest technologies and thereby helping the overall electronic polymers market to grow.

Asia Pacific is dominant in the Global Electronic Polymers Market owing to factors such as growing population, booming economy, and increasing investments, which are leading to increased consumption. The continuous effort of the manufacturers to innovate and introduce more effective and efficient products is fuelling the R&D efforts. The manufacturer has to keep innovating and upgrading to hold the place in the competitive market. Few of the prominent companies operating in the global electronic polymers market include BASF, DowDuPont, Covestro, AU Optronics Corp., and Merck. Few of the major customers include Jinko Solar, LG Display, Samsung, 3M, and GENERAL ELECTRIC.

Electronic Polymers Market By Types

Electroactive Polymers

Magnetic Polymers

Other Polymers

Electronic Polymers Market By Applications

Electrical & Electronics

Packaging & Labeling

Healthcare Devices

Automotive

Others

Electronic Polymers Market By Geography