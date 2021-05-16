Thermochromic pigments are classified under high-performance pigment that has the property of changing color with a change in temperature. Both the markets of thermochromic pigment and high-performance pigment can be related to economic development, disposable income, and our quality of life.

Research Methodology

The thermochromic pigment market has been analyzed by utilizing the optimum combination of secondary sources and in-house methodology along with an irreplaceable blend of primary insights. The real-time assessment of the market is an integral part of our market sizing and forecasting methodology, wherein our industry experts and panel of primary participants helped in compiling the best quality with realistic parametric estimations. Further, the participation share of different categories of primary participants is given below

Key Market Insights

The thermochromic pigments are used in paint & coating, ink printing, and plastic products to either show the temperature change or to increase aesthetics of the product. The usage of thermochromic pigment based ink can be usually seen in beer wrappers indicating the coldness of beer or sticker on the pizza delivery boxes indicating hotness of the pizza.

Globally, the demand for thermochromic pigment is growing consistently, especially in Europe and North America markets. This growth is supported by increasing automotive coating & printing industries in these regions.

Currently, North America is the global leader in the thermochromic pigment market. The US has built an advantage of having most of the ink printing market thus providing the maximum contribution in the global thermochromic pigment market. After the US, Canada is the major consumer of global thermochromic pigment market in North America. Asia Pacific will show high growth rate during the forecast period due to growing industrialization and increasing per capita income of people.

Reversible thermochromic pigments are extensively popular for their reversible color changing property and make it usable for aesthetics in decorative products.

Irreversible thermochromic pigment has relatively lower cost in comparison to reversible thermochromic pigment and only once it can change the color with a change in temperature. It has larger market share in volume in comparison with reversible, although relatively low market share in value.

Both reversible and irreversible thermochromic pigments have unique color changing property, which makes them useful in various applications. Reversible thermochromic pigment has high cost and is the leading market used in thermochromic pigment in terms of value.

The study of the global thermochromic pigment market provides the market size information and market trends along with the factors and parameters impacting it in both short and long term. The study ensures a 360° view, bringing out the complete key insights of the industry. These insights help the key decision makers to make better business plans and informed decisions for the future. In addition, the study helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

According to Infoholic Research, the global thermochromic pigment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2016–2022 to reach $2,612.9 million by 2022. Ink printing application segment is expected to maintain global dominance in application segments, whereas China and Japan driven Asia Pacific is expected to contribute the highest growth in global thermochromic pigment. Some of the key players in thermochromic pigment are RPM International, DuPont, OliKrom, CTI and Flint Group.

Report Scope:

Applications Paint & Coating Ink printing Plastic Others (such as Cosmetics)

Types Reversible thermochromic pigment Irreversible thermochromic pigment

Regions Asia Pacific Europe North America Rest of the World


