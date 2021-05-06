According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Soft Robotics Market is accounted for $308.05 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $5,776.59 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 38.5% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include increasing usage of medical and health care industry and the need for human safety in manufacturing units. However, the high cost of installation is restricting market growth.

Soft Robotics is the exact subfield of robotics commerce with constructing robots from extremely acquiescent equipment, similar to those established in alive organisms. It draws heavily from the way in which living organisms move and adapt to their surroundings. Indifference to robots built from rigid equipment, soft robots allow for increased suppleness and adaptability for accomplishing tasks, as well as improved safety when working around humans.

Among Robot Type, Wearables (Exoskeletons) segment is expected to grow at the significant market share during the forecast period. The exoskeletons have been commercialized and the market diffusion is comparatively better compared to the soft grippers and soft co-robots. This is due to the concentrated research in the medical devices sector owing to the need for human assistance.

By Geography, Asia Pacific was the leading market and is expected to grow at the considerable market share during the forecast period due to increasing demand for latest technology and equipment such as the use of treatment robots, including exoskeletons, in private and public hospitals are expected to impact the market growth.

Some of the key players profiled in the Soft Robotics Market include ABB, Bionik Laboratories, Cyberdyne, Ekso Bionics Holdings, Empire Robotics, FANUC America Corporation, KUKA AG, Otherlab Orthotics, Pneubotics, Inc., ReWalk Robotics, RightHand Robotics, Inc., Soft Robotics Inc, SynTouch LLC, and Yaskawa Electric.

Robot Types Covered:

• Co-Robots

• Inflated Robots

• Soft Grippers

• Wearables (Exoskeletons)

Applications Covered:

• Human Motor Assistance

• R&D of Humanoids

End Users Covered:

• Automotive

• Food and Beverages

• Logistics

• Medical and Healthcare

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

