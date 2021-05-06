According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Player Tracking Market is accounted for $1.62 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $12.76 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 25.8%. Factors such as rising demand for real-time data collection, analysis and availability of cost-effective and high-end computing solutions in the area of sports are driving the market growth. However, lack of awareness in the usage of technology and limitation in budget among sports associations hampering the growth of the market. Moreover, change in the viewing sports timings resulted in creating a new avenue in sports tracking market.

Player tracking technology has been gathering steam in sport science and for coaching, notably in football and basketball. Various products under the global player tracking market are used for obtaining advanced statistical data collection pertaining to players’ field performance in real time.

Based on the solutions, wearables segment has lucrative market share during the forecast period. With increasing awareness of fitness-related activities among people, the use of wearable fitness-tracking solutions has increased. By geography, North America is an early adopter of technological solutions and associated services compared to other regions. The region has seen aggressive adoption of player tracking systems and solutions among players and teams

Some of the key players in Player Tracking market include Advanced Sports Analytics, Sports Performance Tracking, Zebra Technologies, Chyronhego, Kinexon, Playgineering, Exelio, Sonda Sports, Catapult Sports, Q-Track, Xampion, Statsports, Johan Sports, Polar, and Stats.

Solutions Covered:

• Optical

• Wearables

Components Covered:

• Services

• Solutions

Deployment Types Covered:

• Cloud

• On Premise

Applications Covered:

• Performance

• Behavior

• Player Safety

• Fitness

End Users Covered:

• Team Sports

• Individual Sports

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

