According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Basalt Fiber Market is accounted for $159.52 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $498.47 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 13.5%. Factors such as rising demand among the emerging economies of Asia Pacific region in the automotive industry, rapid rise in government regulations and total population are fueling the market growth. However, lack of suppliers and rise in threat of substitute are hindrance for the growth of the market. Moreover, growing demand in the raw materials and innovations acts as growth opportunities for the market.

Basalt fiber reinforced polymer (BFRP) reinforcing bars have recently introduced as an alternative to steel reinforcement for concrete structures and as external support for retrofitting of concrete structures. Basalt fiber has not been widely used, unlike Glass Fiber reinforced polymer (GFRP) and carbon fiber reinforced polymer (CFRP) materials, Chopped basalt fibers have also been introduced as an additive to concrete mixes to produce fiber reinforced concrete (FRC).

Based on form, Continuous Basalt Fiber segment fuels the market share during the forecast period. As they offer higher strength than steel which makes them a preferred material in the construction industry. By geography, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow because of the increased industrial development in China. Manufacturers in China develop new technologies which focus on manufacturing low-cost continuous basalt fiber.

Some of the key players in Basalt Fiber market include Technobasalt-Invest LLC, Shanxi Basalt Fiber Technology Co. TD, Zhejiang GBF Basalt Fiber Co., INCOTELOGY GmbH, Kamenny VEK, Mudanjiang Jinshi Basalt Fiber Co. Ltd, Sichuan Aerospace Tuoxin Basalt Industrial Co., Ltd, ISOMATEX S.A., Nmg Composites Co., Ltd, Sudaglass Basalt Fiber Technology, Fiberbas Construction and Building Technologies, Jiangsu Green Materials Vally New Material T&D Co., Ltd (GMV), Russian Basalt, Jilin Province Huayang New Composite Material Co., Ltd., and Mafic SA .

Products Covered:

• Mesh

• Grids

• Chopped Strands

• Roving

• Fabric

• Other Products

Forms Covered:

• Dicrete Basalt Fiber

• Continuous Basalt Fiber

• Yarns

• Mats

• Tapes

• Ropes

• Continuous Filaments

• Other Forms

Techniques Covered:

• Die Blowing

• Centrifugal Blowing

• Centrifugal Multiroll

Methods Covered:

• Hand Layup

• Spray Gun

• Pultrusion

• Resin Moulding

• Filament Winding

• Compression Moulding

• PrePregs

• Resin film Infusion (RFI)

• Vaccum Infusion

• Other Methods

Applications Covered:

• Walls and Foundations

• Industrial Flooring

• Concrete Reinforcement

• Mesh Filters

• Refractory Bricks and Blocks

• Ship & Boats Building

• Coastline Reinforcement

• Wall Plugs

• Shafts and Tunnels

• Roads

• Reinforcement for Sports Equipment

• Insulator

• Automotive Parts

• Water Works

• Transportation

• Electrical & Electronics

• Aerospace and Defense

• Wind Energy

• Chemical Industry

• Oil and Gas Industry

• Nautical Industry

• Material Manufacturing Industries

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

