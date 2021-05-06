According to Stratistics MRC, the Global 3D Cardiac Mapping Systems Market is growing at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2017 to 2026. Factors such as increase of the aging population leads to the chronic heart disorders which will result in the demand for the 3D cardiac mapping system are fueling the market growth. However, huge investment cost of services and lack of awareness about advanced cardiac mapping technologies acts as hindrance for the growth of the market.

Cardiac mapping is a technique in which the information from cardiac electro grams is gathered and displayed. Cardiac mapping is used to diagnose the heart rhythms especially in case of arrhythmia. The cardiac mapping procedure is usually done by inserting catheter into the heart chamber percutaneously and recording the electro grams sequentially, this is done in order to correlate the electro grams with cardiac anatomy. The new 3D cardiac mapping systems create the three dimensional model of any chamber of heart and can track exact location of the catheter. This allows movement of the catheters without using X-ray. They are designed to improve the resolution and gain prompt cardiac activation maps.

Amongst end user, hospitals segment has significant market share during the forecast period. Due to the rise in investment by public and private players in multispecialty hospitals with an aim to improve health care infrastructure. By geography, Asia Pacific region has emerged as the propelling market share due to large population pool, increased prevalence of cardiac diseases, and rapid improvement in healthcare services with the saturation in the developed markets.

Some of the key players in 3D Cardiac Mapping Systems market include St. Jude Medical, Boston Scientific Corporation, Inc, Biosense Webster, Inc., Kardium, Inc, Abbott, Lepu Medical, Medtronic, Catheter Robotics, Inc, and EP Solutions SA.

Technologies Covered:

• Basket Catheter mapping

• Real-time positional management (Cardiac Pathways) EP system

• Electro anatomical mapping

End Users Covered:

• Diagnostic Centers

• Hospitals

• Clinics

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

