Get Enquiry More About This Report: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/11069
Water Purification segment is the fastest growing in activated carbon market. Water treatment is the largest application segment of activated carbon accounted half share of the activated carbon in 2017. Some of the areas of application of activated carbon in water treatment are aquariums, groundwater remediation, potable water etc. In order to meet stringent industrial process requirements, water to be used in beverage production, energy, and life sciences, activated carbon. Air purification segment is the second largest in activated carbon market attributed to rapid air pollution.
North America holds the two-thirds of a share in an activated carbon market. Expansion of end-user industries, like pharmaceutical, oil & gas is expected to drive the market during the forecasted period. Increase in the number of drilling rigs in North America is expected to gradually increase the consumption of activated carbon during the extraction process. Drilling in Gulf countries offers new opportunities for the use of activated carbon in the oil & gas field. The Asia Pacific witnesses a dynamic growth in activated carbon market. Several low-cost producers of activated carbon in countries such as China and Japan are offering their products at competitive prices. A growing focus on the management of water pollution and scarcity in countries such as China, India, South Korea, and Taiwan, increased number of end-users are expected to adopt activated carbons.
Covid 19 Impact [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/covid-19-analysis/11069
Carbon Resources LLC, Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc., Kureha Corporation, Donau Chemie AG, Clarimex, Haycarb PLC, CarboTech AC GmbH, Arkema Group, Kuraray Chemical Co. Ltd., WestRock Company, Siemens AG, Osaka Gas Chemicals Group, Cabot Corporation, and Veolia, Osaka Gas Chemicals Co. Ltd., Albemarle Corporation, ADA-ES, INC., Jacobi Carbons AB, Siemens Water Technologies Corp., Kureha Corporation, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Carbo Tech AC GmbH are major players in activated carbon market.
Scope of the Global Activated Carbon Market
Global Activated Carbon Market by Product Type:
Powdered
Granular
Extruded or Pelletized
Others
Global Activated Carbon Market by End-Use:
Water Treatment
Food & Beverage Processing
Pharmaceutical & Medical
Automotive
Air purification
Other
Global Activated Carbon Market by Region:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Key Players analyzed in the Global Activated Carbon Market:
Carbon Resources LLC
Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc.
Kureha Corporation
onau Chemie AG
Clarimex, Haycarb PLC
CarboTech AC GmbH
Arkema Group
Kuraray Chemical Co. Ltd.
WestRock Company
Siemens AG
Osaka Gas Chemicals Group
Cabot Corporation
Veolia,
Albemarle Corporation
ADA-ES, INC.
Jacobi Carbons AB
Siemens Water Technologies Corp
Kureha Corporation
Calgon Carbon Corporation
Carbo Tech AC GmbH