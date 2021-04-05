Data Bridge market research with the market statistics mentioned in the Body Shaper Market report, it has become possible to gain global perspective for the international business. Additionally, key players, major collaborations, merger, acquisitions, trending innovation and business policies are also re-evaluated in the report. This report provides important information which assists to identify and analyze the needs of the market, the market size and the competition with respect to Body Shaper Market industry. All the statistical data, facts, figures and information involved in the global Body Shaper market research report is characterized suitably by using several charts, graphs or tables. It is a thorough investigation of current scenario of the global market, which covers several market dynamics

Global body shaper market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 3.6 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Global Body Shaper Market Professional Key Players: Spanx, Inc., Jockey International, Inc., Belly Bandit, Nike, Inc., Under Armour Inc., PUMA SE, Ann Chery, Hanesbrands Inc., Spiegel LLC, Marks & Spencer plc, Rago Shapewear, Body Hush.

The report offers an in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Body Shaper market in key countries including the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the UK, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil, and Saudi Arabia. The competitive landscape chapter of the global Body Shaper market report provides key information about market players such as company overview, total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Body Shaper sales and revenue generated, market share, prices, production sites and facilities, products offered, and strategies adopted. This study provides Body Shaper sales, revenue, and market share for each player covered in this report for a period between 2016 and 2020.

Global Body Shaper Market Segmentation:

The global Body Shaper market is segmented on the basis of technology, products, services, and applications. The segmentation is intended to give the readers a detailed understanding of the global market and the essential factors comprising it. This allows giving a better description of the drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities. It also notes down socio-economic factors that are impacting the trajectory of the global Body Shaper market.

By Type: Tops Shapers, Bottoms Shapers, Waist Shapers, Shaping Bodysuits

By Control Type: Firm Control, Light Control, Medium Control, Tummy Control

By Material: Cotton, Polyester, Nylon, Others

By Distribution Channel: E-Commerce, Retail Store, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Specialty Stores

Market Drivers:

Increasing adoption of internet and the rising penetration of e-commerce is driving the market growth

Rise in the income of population is helping the growth of the market

Increasing consumer preference for branded products is propelling the market growth

Market Restraints:

Adaptability of online platforms is hindering the market growth

High cost of raw materials and finished products is restricting the growth of the market

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used

3. Research Methodology

4. Body Shaper Market Overview

5. Global Body Shaper Market Analysis and Forecast, by Types

6. Global Body Shaper Market Analysis and Forecast, by Applications

7. Global Body Shaper Market Analysis and Forecast, by Regions

8. North America Body Shaper Market Analysis and Forecast

9. Latin America Body Shaper Market Analysis and Forecast

10. Europe Body Shaper Market Analysis and Forecast

11. Asia Pacific Body Shaper Market Analysis and Forecast

12. Middle East & Africa Market Analysis and Forecast

13. Competition Landscape

