Euro 2020 Streams Reddit- Watch UEFA European Championship Live Stream Free Online TV Coverage. Russia travel to Copenhagen to take on Denmark in Euro 2020’s Group B this evening. Russia and Denmark face each other today at the Gazprom Arena in a UEFA European Championship 2020 Group Stage game. Check out how to watch the game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Russia will come against Denmark at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen today, June 21, 2021, at 3:00 PM (ET) in the UEFA European Championship 2020 Group Stage. Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Group B Matchday 3 decisive soccer game, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

This will be their second overall meeting. Surprisingly, Denmark are yet to grab a triumph in head-to-head clashes, with Russia having celebrated a victory in their lone clash so far, while no matches have ended in a draw.

These opponents’ only duel so far was played on February 29, 2012, when the Russians shocked the Danish players 2-0 in an International Friendly. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash for the first time in nine years, this time at the Euro 2020.

Russia vs Denmark: Match Information

Date: Monday, June 21, 2021

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Parken Stadium, Copenhagen

Russia vs Denmark: Storylines

After suffering a shock 3-0 defeat for them by Belgium in the opening matchday, Russia have grabbed a 1-0 victory over Finland in their first two Euro 2020 games. Meanwhile, are yet to celebrate a win in the UEFA European Championship, having lost both of their first two Group Stage games. The Danes suffered a 1-0 loss to Finland, and a 2-1 loss to Belgium.

Stanislav Cherchesov’s side currently sit in second place in Group B with three points in two games. On the other hand, Kasper Hjulmand’s players are placed two positions below them, at the bottom of the Group B table with no points won after two rounds. The Red and White musn’t lose nor draw, as have no other option but to win this clash if they are to advance to the Playoffs.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Russia vs Denmark in the U.S.

The 2020 UEFA European Championship Group B Matchday 3 game between Russia and Denmark, to be played today, at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, will be broadcasted on TUDN Radio, ESPN, SiriusXM FC, PrendeTV in the United States.

Russia vs Denmark: Predictions And Odds

All odds massively are in favor of Denmark. FanDuel see them as the favorites and thus, they have given them -150 odds to win and reach the Quarter-Finals. Russia, meanwhile, have +400 odds to cause an upset this weekend and secure their place in the Playoffs, while a tie would result in a +280 payout.

Stanislav Cherchesov’s side suffered a 3-0 defeat in their opening game against the world’s No 1 ranked side, Belgium. However, they responded with a 1-0 win against Finland last time out and know another victory tonight will ensure them of a place in the last 16.

That would represent another major success for Russia after their home-turf heroics at the 2018 World Cup, with Aleksei Miranchuk, who plays his club football at Atalanta, continuing to impress.

Denmark’s campaign has been overshadowed by the shocking cardiac arrest suffered by talisman Christian Eriksen in their opening defeat against Finland. With Eriksen recovering safely in hospital, the Danes produced a valiant and emotional performance against Belgium in their second match, taking the lead early on before their opponent’s quality eventually told.

Euro 2020 Group B reaches its climax on Monday with qualifying spots firmly up for grabs as Denmark host Russia in Copenhagen. Kasper Hjulmand’s side have lost their first two games in the competition but can still qualify with a win, particularly if Belgium do them a favor against Finland in the group’s other game.

Meanwhile Russia will guarantee themselves a top three spot with a draw and even that would require Belgium to lose in shock circumstances.