How To Watch WWE WrestleMania Backlash Live Online. Live from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida, the WWE presents WrestleMania Backlash! 2021 WWE WrestleMania Backlash live stream, how to watch online, start time, card, matches.

WrestleMania 37 is in the books but, predictably, there’s a little bit of… what’s the word? Ah yes… backlash. Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre were set to have a WrestleMania rematch for the WWE Championship until the “Monster Among Men” Braun Strowman intervened, turning the bout into a triple threat match. Also on the card, Roman Reigns defends his Universal Championship against fan-favorite Cesaro, Bianca Belair hopes to retain the SmackDown Women’s Championship when she battles Bayley, and Rhea Ripley, Asuka, and Charlotte Flair collide for the Raw Women’s Championship.

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-2021-live-stream-full-ppv-wrestling-165460919/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/2021-wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-live-streaming-free-channels-ppv-165459611/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-2021-live-streaming-reddit-165459710/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/fightcard-wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-2021-live-stream-reddit-165459839/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/watch-wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-2021-live-stream-165459941/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/watch-wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-2021-live-free-reddit-streaming-165460009/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/wrestling-watch-wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-live-stream-on-reddit-165460084/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/wrestlemania-backlash-2021-live-stream-online-best-hd-channels-165460209/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/live-wrestlemania-backlash-2021-free-streaming-reddit-online-165460332/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/2021-wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-live-watch-free-streaming-online-165460509/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-2021-live-streaming-reddit-16521-165460540/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-today-backlash-2021-live-stream-free-165460583/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/how-to-watch-wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-2021-online-live-stream-165460604/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/wrestlemania-backlash-2021-live-streaming-free-reddit-16521-165460620/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/redditstreams-watch-wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-live-free-ppv-165460655/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/wwe-backlash-2021-live-streaming-16052021-165460671/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/watch-wrestlemania-backlash-2021-live-stream-free-may-16-2021-165460689/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-live-streaming-reddit-buffstreams-free-165460719/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/watch-wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-live-full-match-streaming-reddit-165460740/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/hd-wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-2021-live-streaming-reddit-online-165460772/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/hd-wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-live-streaming-reddit-crackstreams-165460827/

https://247sports.com/high-school/arizona/board/102454/contents/wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-live-stream-free-reddit-5162021-tv-165460871/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-2021-live-stream-full-ppv-wrestling-165460919/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/2021-wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-live-streaming-free-channels-ppv-165459611/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-2021-live-streaming-reddit-165459710/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/fightcard-wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-2021-live-stream-reddit-165459839/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/watch-wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-2021-live-stream-165459941/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/watch-wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-2021-live-free-reddit-streaming-165460009/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/wrestling-watch-wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-live-stream-on-reddit-165460084/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/wrestlemania-backlash-2021-live-stream-online-best-hd-channels-165460209/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/live-wrestlemania-backlash-2021-free-streaming-reddit-online-165460332/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/2021-wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-live-watch-free-streaming-online-165460509/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-2021-live-streaming-reddit-16521-165460540/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-today-backlash-2021-live-stream-free-165460583/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/how-to-watch-wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-2021-online-live-stream-165460604/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/wrestlemania-backlash-2021-live-streaming-free-reddit-16521-165460620/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/redditstreams-watch-wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-live-free-ppv-165460655/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/wwe-backlash-2021-live-streaming-16052021-165460671/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/watch-wrestlemania-backlash-2021-live-stream-free-may-16-2021-165460689/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-live-streaming-reddit-buffstreams-free-165460719/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/watch-wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-live-full-match-streaming-reddit-165460740/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/hd-wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-2021-live-streaming-reddit-online-165460772/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/hd-wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-live-streaming-reddit-crackstreams-165460827/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/football-106025/contents/wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-live-stream-free-reddit-5162021-tv-165460871/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-2021-live-stream-full-ppv-wrestling-165460919/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/2021-wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-live-streaming-free-channels-ppv-165459611/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-2021-live-streaming-reddit-165459710/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/fightcard-wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-2021-live-stream-reddit-165459839/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/watch-wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-2021-live-stream-165459941/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/watch-wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-2021-live-free-reddit-streaming-165460009/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/wrestling-watch-wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-live-stream-on-reddit-165460084/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/wrestlemania-backlash-2021-live-stream-online-best-hd-channels-165460209/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/live-wrestlemania-backlash-2021-free-streaming-reddit-online-165460332/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/2021-wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-live-watch-free-streaming-online-165460509/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-2021-live-streaming-reddit-16521-165460540/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-today-backlash-2021-live-stream-free-165460583/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/how-to-watch-wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-2021-online-live-stream-165460604/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/wrestlemania-backlash-2021-live-streaming-free-reddit-16521-165460620/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/redditstreams-watch-wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-live-free-ppv-165460655/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/wwe-backlash-2021-live-streaming-16052021-165460671/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/watch-wrestlemania-backlash-2021-live-stream-free-may-16-2021-165460689/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-live-streaming-reddit-buffstreams-free-165460719/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/watch-wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-live-full-match-streaming-reddit-165460740/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/hd-wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-2021-live-streaming-reddit-online-165460772/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/hd-wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-live-streaming-reddit-crackstreams-165460827/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-live-stream-free-reddit-5162021-tv-165460871/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-2021-live-stream-full-ppv-wrestling-165460919/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/2021-wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-live-streaming-free-channels-ppv-165459611/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-2021-live-streaming-reddit-165459710/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/fightcard-wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-2021-live-stream-reddit-165459839/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/watch-wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-2021-live-stream-165459941/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/watch-wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-2021-live-free-reddit-streaming-165460009/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/wrestling-watch-wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-live-stream-on-reddit-165460084/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/wrestlemania-backlash-2021-live-stream-online-best-hd-channels-165460209/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/live-wrestlemania-backlash-2021-free-streaming-reddit-online-165460332/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/2021-wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-live-watch-free-streaming-online-165460509/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-2021-live-streaming-reddit-16521-165460540/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-today-backlash-2021-live-stream-free-165460583/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/how-to-watch-wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-2021-online-live-stream-165460604/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/wrestlemania-backlash-2021-live-streaming-free-reddit-16521-165460620/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/redditstreams-watch-wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-live-free-ppv-165460655/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/wwe-backlash-2021-live-streaming-16052021-165460671/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/watch-wrestlemania-backlash-2021-live-stream-free-may-16-2021-165460689/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-live-streaming-reddit-buffstreams-free-165460719/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/watch-wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-live-full-match-streaming-reddit-165460740/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/hd-wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-2021-live-streaming-reddit-online-165460772/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/hd-wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-live-streaming-reddit-crackstreams-165460827/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/board/hs-football-105685/contents/wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-live-stream-free-reddit-5162021-tv-165460871/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/106089/contents/wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-2021-live-stream-full-ppv-wrestling-165460919/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/106089/contents/2021-wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-live-streaming-free-channels-ppv-165459611/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/106089/contents/wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-2021-live-streaming-reddit-165459710/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/106089/contents/fightcard-wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-2021-live-stream-reddit-165459839/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/106089/contents/watch-wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-2021-live-stream-165459941/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/106089/contents/watch-wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-2021-live-free-reddit-streaming-165460009/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/106089/contents/wrestling-watch-wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-live-stream-on-reddit-165460084/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/106089/contents/wrestlemania-backlash-2021-live-stream-online-best-hd-channels-165460209/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/106089/contents/live-wrestlemania-backlash-2021-free-streaming-reddit-online-165460332/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/106089/contents/2021-wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-live-watch-free-streaming-online-165460509/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/106089/contents/wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-2021-live-streaming-reddit-16521-165460540/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/106089/contents/wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-today-backlash-2021-live-stream-free-165460583/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/106089/contents/how-to-watch-wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-2021-online-live-stream-165460604/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/106089/contents/wrestlemania-backlash-2021-live-streaming-free-reddit-16521-165460620/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/106089/contents/redditstreams-watch-wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-live-free-ppv-165460655/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/106089/contents/wwe-backlash-2021-live-streaming-16052021-165460671/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/106089/contents/watch-wrestlemania-backlash-2021-live-stream-free-may-16-2021-165460689/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/106089/contents/wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-live-streaming-reddit-buffstreams-free-165460719/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/106089/contents/watch-wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-live-full-match-streaming-reddit-165460740/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/106089/contents/hd-wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-2021-live-streaming-reddit-online-165460772/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/106089/contents/hd-wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-live-streaming-reddit-crackstreams-165460827/

https://247sports.com/high-school/georgia/board/106089/contents/wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-live-stream-free-reddit-5162021-tv-165460871/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-2021-live-stream-full-ppv-wrestling-165460919/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/2021-wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-live-streaming-free-channels-ppv-165459611/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-2021-live-streaming-reddit-165459710/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/fightcard-wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-2021-live-stream-reddit-165459839/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/watch-wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-2021-live-stream-165459941/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/watch-wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-2021-live-free-reddit-streaming-165460009/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/wrestling-watch-wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-live-stream-on-reddit-165460084/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/wrestlemania-backlash-2021-live-stream-online-best-hd-channels-165460209/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/live-wrestlemania-backlash-2021-free-streaming-reddit-online-165460332/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/2021-wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-live-watch-free-streaming-online-165460509/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-2021-live-streaming-reddit-16521-165460540/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-today-backlash-2021-live-stream-free-165460583/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/how-to-watch-wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-2021-online-live-stream-165460604/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/wrestlemania-backlash-2021-live-streaming-free-reddit-16521-165460620/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/redditstreams-watch-wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-live-free-ppv-165460655/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/wwe-backlash-2021-live-streaming-16052021-165460671/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/watch-wrestlemania-backlash-2021-live-stream-free-may-16-2021-165460689/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-live-streaming-reddit-buffstreams-free-165460719/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/watch-wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-live-full-match-streaming-reddit-165460740/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/hd-wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-2021-live-streaming-reddit-online-165460772/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/hd-wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-live-streaming-reddit-crackstreams-165460827/

https://247sports.com/high-school/california/Board/Prep-Basketball-105694/contents/wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-live-stream-free-reddit-5162021-tv-165460871/

https://collabriculture.com/events/wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-2021-watch-live-stream-reddit-free

https://www.deviantart.com/wwebacklash2021live/journal/WWE-WrestleMania-Backlash-2021-Watch-Live-Stream-879716520

https://collabriculture.com/events/wwe-backlash-2021-live-streaming-ppv

https://www.deviantart.com/wwebacklash2021live/journal/WWE-BACKLASH-2021-Live-Streaming-PPV-TV-Channel-879712727

https://www.deviantart.com/wwebacklash2021live/journal/2021-WWE-WrestleMania-Backlash-Live-Streaming-Free-879713632

https://collabriculture.com/events/2021-wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-live-streaming-free-channels-predictions-matches

https://www.deviantart.com/wwebacklash2021live/journal/WWE-WrestleMania-Backlash-2021-Live-Stream-Reddit-879713960

https://collabriculture.com/events/wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-2021-live-stream-reddit

https://www.deviantart.com/wwebacklash2021live/journal/Fightcard-WWE-WrestleMania-Backlash-2021-Live-879714158

https://collabriculture.com/events/fightcard-wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-2021-live-stream-reddit-online

https://www.deviantart.com/wwebacklash2021live/journal/Watch-WWE-WrestleMania-Backlash-2021-Live-Stream-879714358

https://collabriculture.com/events/watch-wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-2021-live-stream

https://www.deviantart.com/wwebacklash2021live/journal/Watch-WWE-WrestleMania-Backlash-2021-Live-FREE-PPV-879714528

https://collabriculture.com/events/watch-wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-2021-live-free-reddit-streaming-online-free-51621

https://www.deviantart.com/wwebacklash2021live/journal/Wrestling-Watch-WWE-WrestleMania-Backlash-Live-HD-879714660

https://collabriculture.com/events/wrestling-watch-wwe-wrestlemania-backlash-live-stream-reddit-online-2021

https://www.deviantart.com/wwebacklash2021live/journal/WrestleMania-Backlash-2021-Live-Stream-Online-PPV-879714891

https://collabriculture.com/events/wrestlemania-backlash-2021-live-stream-online-best-hd-channels

How can you watch WrestleMania Backlash live on Peacock? Here’s how to find a WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2021 live stream.

WHAT TIME IS WRESTLEMANIA BACKLASH ON TONIGHT?

WrestleMania Backlash begins tonight (May 16) at 6:00 p.m. ET with the Kickoff show, which is available to stream on WWE.com, Peacock, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Twitch. The main show begins at 7:00 p.m. ET.

CAN I WATCH WRESTLEMANIA BACKLASH LIVE ON THE WWE NETWORK?

Unfortunately, the WWE Network is no longer available in the United States because Peacock is the new exclusive streaming home of the WWE Network. If you live outside of the United States, WrestleMania Backlash will still be available to stream on the WWE Network.

WRESTLEMANIA BACKLASH LIVE STREAM INFORMATION:

Peacock is the exclusive streaming home of the WWE Network in the United States, which means you’ll only be able to stream WrestleMania Backlash with a subscription to Peacock Premium ($4.99/month or $49.99/year) or by purchasing the event through your cable provider. Peacock Premium Plus is also available for an additional $5/month or $50/year and features fewer ads.

Peacock is available across a variety of platforms, including Android TV, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox, and more. You can also watch Peacock on your web browser or via a variety of cable providers set top boxes (Cox, Contour, Xfinity). You can download the Peacock app on Google Play, iTunes, Roku, and more. Additional information can be found on WWE’s website.

HOW TO LIVE STREAM WRESTLEMANIA BACKLASH FOR FREE ON PEACOCK:

Peacock Premium often offers a seven-day free trial for eligible subscribers.

HOW TO WATCH WRESTLEMANIA BACKLASH WITHOUT PEACOCK:

If you live outside of the United States, you can stream WrestleMania Backlash on the WWE Network. If you live in the U.S., your only other option would be to order the event through your cable provider.

WRESTLEMANIA BACKLASH CARD:

WWE Championship Triple Threat Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Braun Strowman

WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Cesaro

SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley

WWE Raw Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Dirty Dawgs vs. Rey and Dominik Mysterio

Lumberjack Match: Damian Priest vs. The Miz

Can You Pause or Rewind WrestleMania When Streaming Live on Peacock?

CAN I PAUSE OR REWIND BACKLASH WHILE WATCHING LIVE ON PEACOCK?

Before WrestleMania, Peacock sent out an email stating that “on most devices, you will not be able to restart and rewind the live stream of WrestleMania.” While you’ll eventually have the ability to rewind/pause live WWE events on Peacock (perhaps by SummerSlam), most streamers won’t have that option for Backlash. Full replay, including rewind functionality, of Backlash will be available on Peacock fifteen minutes following the conclusion of the event.

On Sunday, WrestleMania season comes to an official close when WWE holds WrestleMania Backlash from Yuengling Center in Tampa. The event features a mix of fresh matches and those revolving around the fallout from WrestleMania in April.

In one of the featured matches set for the event, Bobby Lashley will once again have to put his title on the line against WrestleMania opponent Drew McIntyre. Adding a new dimension to the match, however, is the inclusion of Braun Strowman, who fought his way into the bout to turn it into a triple threat, leaving Lashley vulnerable to losing his championship without being pinned or submitted.

Also on the card, Roman Reigns will defend the universal championship against Cesaro. Cesaro is a longtime fan favorite who many felt has not received enough opportunities to shine in the main event scene. Reigns is dealing with a new round of family drama since the return of Jimmy Uso, with the two men battling over Reigns’ claim as the “head of the table” for their family as well as his treatment of Jimmy’s twin brother Jey.