How to look at Preakness Stakes 2021: Live move online, TV channel insurance, begin time, complete race agenda today. The 2d leg of horse racings triple crown is usually brimming with intrigue. The 146th strolling of the Preakness Stakes isn’t anyt any different, however now no longer for the standard reason.

The Preakness Stakes reclaims its conventional 2d spot withinside the Triple Crown this 12 months for its 146th strolling after an October version in 2020.

The 2021 Preakness Stakes will air on Saturday, May 15 from 2:00 to five:00 p.m. ET on NBCSN and from five:00 to 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Coverage is likewise to be had to move stay right here on NBCSports.com and at the NBC Sports app.

Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit opens because the 9-five morning-line favored after Hall of Fame teacher Bob Baffert agreed to “rigorous” situations set via way of means of The Stronach Group and the Maryland Jockey Club.

On Sunday, May 9, Baffert introduced that Medina Spirit had 21 picograms of the steroid betamethasone in a postrace drug take a look at. Since ultimate fall, the use of any steroids inside 14 days earlier than a race is illegal in Kentucky. Baffert first of all stated the pony had in no way been handled with the drug, 14 days earlier or otherwise.

The Baffert camp asked a 2d take a look at known as a break up sample. Churchill Downs slapped him with a right away suspension from strolling any horses on the song, including that, “if the findings are upheld, Medina Spirit’s consequences withinside the Kentucky Derby might be invalidated and Mandaloun might be declared the winner.”

On Tuesday morning, Baffert stated Medina Spirit have been handled for dermatitis on his hind cease with a topical ointment known as Otomax, which incorporates betamethasone. The situations Baffert agreed to include “rigorous trying out and monitoring” and a “dedication from Bob Baffert to complete transparency of clinical and trying out consequences a good way to permit for all consequences to be launched to the public.”

A confined crowd of as much as 10,000 is predicted to wait the Preakness at the same time as following social distancing guidelines.

NBC Sports will even air the Black-Eyed Susan the day earlier than on Friday, May 14 from five to six p.m. ET on NBCSN, NBCSports and the NBC Sports app.

What is the Preakness Stakes?

The Preakness Stakes is the second one leg of the American Triple Crown of horse racing. Like the Kentucky Derby, it’s a Grade I Thoroughbred stakes races. The Preakness is 9.five furlongs, or 1 3/sixteenth miles long.

The Preakness is administered at the dust song at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. The race became first run in 1873 at Pimlico, however then moved to Morris Park Racecourse (now closed) withinside the Bronx, wasn’t run for 3 years, after which jumped to Gravesend Race Track (additionally closed) at Coney Island earlier than returning to Baltimore in 1909, in which it’s stayed ever when you consider that.

It is historically run in mid May, weeks after the Kentucky Derby. However, the 2020 race became moved from Saturday, May sixteen to Saturday, October 3.

When is the 2021 Preakness Stakes?

The 146th Preakness Stakes is on Saturday, May 15. Coverage starts on NBCSN, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app at 2 p.m. ET and could pass from NBCSN to NBC at five p.m. ET.

Post time for the 2021 Preakness Stakes is about for about 6:50 p.m. ET.

Where is the 2021 Preakness Stakes?

The Preakness Stakes is administered at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

How can I watch the 2021 Preakness Stakes?

NBC Sports is domestic to the 146th Preakness Stakes, supplying complete race insurance and evaluation stay on NBC, NBCSN, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app earlier than, for the duration of and after the principle event. Coverage starts at 2 p.m. ET on NBCSN and actions over to NBC at five p.m. ET.

Who received the 2020 Preakness Stakes?

Last 12 months, Kenny McPeek’s Swiss Skydiver have become the 6th filly in records to win the Preakness Stakes while she outlasted 2020 Kentucky Derby champ and eventual Horse of the Year Authentic in a livid chase to the wire.

NBC Sports’ extra Triple Crown insurance:

Saturday, June five: 153rd Belmont Stakes

Watch the Preakness on Saturday, May 15 from 2 to five p.m. ET on NBCSN and from five to 7:15 p.m. ET on NBC. Coverage is likewise to be had on NBCSports and at the NBC Sports app.

Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit, skilled via way of means of the mythical Bob Baffert, enters because the having a bet favored, aleven though each horse and teacher are surrounded via way of means of controversy. Following Medina Spirits Derby win he examined fantastic for a substance this is banned on race day, setting his victory unsure for the time. He has when you consider that examined terrible and could consequently be allowed to go into the Preakness.

Baffert has taken his lumps from the racing community, been sued via way of means of bettors, and has determined to live farfar from Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

Regardless, each of his entries are primed to compete Saturday, with Concert Tour getting into as 2d choice. Steve Asmussens Midnight Bourbon, with Irad Ortiz Jr. on board, is available in at five-1.