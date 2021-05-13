Global Workforce Analytics Market is expected to reach $3,083.78 million by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 17.3% during 2020 to 2028.

Some of the key players profiled in the Workforce Analytics Market include Accenture Plc, Automatic Data Processing, Inc, Capgemini , Cisco Systems Inc., Cornerstone OnDemand, IBM Corporation, Kronos Inc., Oracle Corporation , Peoplestreme Pty Ltd ( Ascender), SAP SE, SumTotal Systems, LLC, Tableau Software, Visier, Inc, Workday, Inc, and Workforce Software.

The rise in demand for cloud-based solutions and changing work dynamics are the factors driving the market growth. However, the lack of awareness is hampering the growth of the market.

Workforce analytics is a statistical tool for analytics that strengthen workforce and other employee-related behavioral analyses. It is an integration of big data analytics with other statistical methods to maintain and measure operational and human resource management.

Based on the component type, the solutions segment is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period due to rising integration between legacy systems with coming out of new technologies such as cognitive computing, internet of things (IoT) and many more in various sectors worldwide.

By geography, North America is going to have high growth during the forecast period due to the presence of a large number of analytics vendors.

Component Types Covered:

• Solutions

• Services

• Software

Organization Sizes Covered:

• Large Enterprises

• Small-and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SME’s)

Employee Base’s Covered:

• <100 Employees

• 100-499 Employees

• 500-999 Employees

• 1,000-4,999 Employees

• >5000 Employees

Deployment Types Covered:

• On-Premises

• Software as a Service (SaaS) Cloud Based

Applications Covered:

• Benchmarking

• Performance Management

• Time & Attendance

• Scheduling & Staffing

• Other Applications

End Users Covered:

• Aerospace & Defence

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Education

• Energy & Utilities

• Government & Public Sector

• Grocery Stores

• Healthcare

• Leisure

• Logistics

• Manufacturing & Retail

• Media Communication Services & Entertainment

• Restaurants

• Telecom and Information Technology (IT)

• Travel & Hospitality

• Vending Machines

• Other End Users

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Offline

• Online

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

