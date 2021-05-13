Global Air Treatment Products Market is expected to reach $30,076.66 million by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2020 to 2028.

Some of the key players profiled in the Air Treatment Products Market include Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Atlas Copco AB, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Sharp Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., De’Longhi S.p.A, Winix Inc., Daikin Corporation, General Electric Company, Emerson Electric Company and Sharp Corporation.

Increasing air pollutants, rise in health awareness and better standard of living is driving the market growth. However, high cost and low adoption of air purifiers is hampering the growth of the market.

Air treatment products consist of certain devices, which remove contaminants from the air in a room. These products cleanse the air by removing dust, particulate matters, smog, and micro-organisms to make it clean and breathable as required. An air treatment product is useful for people suffering from breathing ailments such as allergy and asthma and helps to reduce or eliminate second-hand tobacco smoke. The air treatment products such as humidifiers and dehumidifiers adjust moisture level to contain the growth of micro-organisms.

Based on the product, the humidifiers segment is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period as humidifiers are used mostly in homes and entire buildings and residential places where moisturizing is required. There are whole-house or furnace humidifiers that connect to a home’s HVAC system to provide humidity to the entire house. Large humidifiers are used in the commercial and industrial sectors as part of HVAC systems and hence the demand of this segment increases the market growth.

By geography, Europe is going to have high growth during the forecast period as the construction industry in the country has seen significant growth, in which, residential buildings have the highest contribution. In years ahead, with rising pollution levels because of heavy constructions, and automobile and industrial emissions, there will be a significant positive shift as there will be major importance given to air quality and the environment which in turn increases the demand for air treatment products.

Products Covered:

• Humidifiers

• Dehumidifiers

• Air Purifiers

Applications Covered:

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Residential

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

