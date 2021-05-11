Global Flexographic Printing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2018 to 2027.

Some of the key players in flexographic printing market include Star Flex International, Rotatek Printing Machinery, Printing Machine.co.in., MPS Systems B.V., Aim Machintechnik Pvt. Ltd., R. K. Label Printing Machinery Private Limited, Polygraph Limited, Shanghai Printyoung International Industry Co. Ltd., Wolverine Flexographic LLC, Edale UK Limited, Shanghai Liu Xiang General Equipments Co., Ltd., KOMORI Corporation, and Nilpeter A/S.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include lesser printing cost, technological advancements, investments in new production units by leading manufacturers, increasing adoption of automation with remote monitoring and improved print quality. However, fluctuation in prices of raw materials is restricting the market growth.

Flexographic printing is a process of printing that utilizes flexible printing plates formed of rubber or plastic. Each plate, with its lightly raised image, is wheeled on a cylinder and spread with fast-drying ink. The substance to be printed on, or substrate, is passed between the print plate and impression roller, which uses pressure to keep the substrate against the plate. Flexographic printing’s capacity to print on a broad variety of substrates and surfaces makes it a perfect method for printing on brown corrugated boxes utilized in shipping and storage companies.

By application, packaging segment is anticipated to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period. Flexographic printing is quick-drying and able to use non-toxic inks. These factors make flexographic printing accessible in the printing of food packaging. It can primarily be used on packaging’s like milk cartons, food containers, beverage containers, as well as disposable cups and containers. This printing can be utilized on hygienic bags, plastic, foil wrappers, and cardboard packaging.

On the basis of geography, the Asia-Pacific region is the most significant geographic market for printing ink, with Ink World projecting sales in the area. Besides, the growth in the packaging industry of the Asia Pacific region is one of the supporting factors for the flexographic market growth due to the usage of products for printing packaging materials.

Technologies Covered:

• Semi-Automatic

• Automatic

Product Types Covered:

• Common Impression Cylinder Press

• Stack Press

• In-line Press

Applications Covered:

• Packaging

• Label

End Users Covered:

• Industrial

• Print Media

• Food & Beverage

• Consumer Electronics

• Pharmaceutical

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

