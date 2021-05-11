Global Botanical Ingredients Market is expected to reach $11.12 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.8% during 2018 to 2027.

Some of the key players in botanical ingredients market include Rutland Biodynamics Ltd, PT. INDESSO AROMA, The Herbarie at Stoney Hill Farm, Inc., Bell Flavors & Fragrances, New Directions Aromatics Inc., Ambe Phytoextracts Pvt Ltd, Frutarom Ltd, Lipoid Kosmetik AG, BERJÉ INC, Prakruti Products Pvt. Ltd., Saba Botanical, The Green Labs LLC, and Umalaxmi Organics Pvt. Ltd.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include rapid increase in demand for organic food and personal care products, rising consumer acceptance of bio-based products, rising consumer awareness towards health and safety. However, availability of substitutes is restricting the market growth.

Botanical ingredients are derived from sources, such as flowers, roots, and leaves of various plants containing bioactive compounds. These products are obtained by the process of solvent extraction of these raw materials. They are herbal in nature and can exist in semi-solid, solid, and liquid state. These ingredients are witnessing high demand for the manufacturing of cosmetics to improve their quality.

By primary ingredient, fruits & vegetables extracts segment is expected to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period, owing to their widespread usage in the food and beverage and personal care product manufacturing industry. These extracts are used to give a natural quality to the end products, which increases their nutritional value, consumer safety & satisfaction.

Based on the geography, Asia Pacific is projected to be the significant-growing market for botanical ingredients during the forecast period, due to shifting consumer preference toward natural products and increasing concerns about healthy lifestyles. Moreover, the rapid economic growth in the region is expected to propel high demand for such ingredients, especially in China, India, and the Southeast Asian countries. India was the largest revenue contributor to the Asia-Pacific market.

Product Types Covered:

• Emulsifiers

• Plant Oils

• Plant Colorants

• Fragrances

• Resin Extracts

• Plant Extracts

Primary Ingredients Covered:

• Fruits & Vegetable Extracts

• Grain Extracts

• Herbal Extracts

• Tea Extracts

• Floral Extracts

Applications Covered:

• Pharmaceutical Industries

• Food and Beverage

• Personal Care

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

